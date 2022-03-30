Bringing the Fictional Region of Hinterberg to Life - Dungeons of Hinterberg Interview at BIG Conference

We chat with Regina Reisinger and Philipp Seifried, co-founders at Microbird Games about their hit indie adventure puzzler from last year.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is The Big, the Bilbao International Games Conference and I'm here joined by Philippe and Regina, who last year released a really beautiful puzzle-based adventure game inspired in Austria, which is Dungeons of Hinterberg."
"Here in Bilbao, what you're going to tell developers and young developers and the audience gathered here is the post-mortem of the game and how you guys created this game.So perhaps we can use this as a rehearsal to that.So, we loved the game and Gamereactor, it got a 9 out of 10."
"I think it was pretty fresh, it was different both visually and also puzzle-wise.So, first of all, how did it come up?What did you want to convey with this pretty unique concept?Perhaps you."
"Well, we started the game, basically the two of us.It was 2020, it was a lockdown and pandemic time and we were at home and had the time to do something of our own.And we kind of thought about games we like to do and what we would want to make.And we had this idea, you know, everyone was sitting indoors and couldn't go out and we thought how nice it would be a vacation."
"So, we kind of started making this game about a vacation and we wanted to go by the tell what you know rule.So, we made the game set in Austria, in the country we work with and work in and live in.And so, we came up with the fictitious town of Hinterberg that's inspired by Austrian places."
"And then you started thinking about puzzles as well?Yeah, that came pretty early.So, the first year it was just Regina and me working on the project and we made one of the dungeons together that is still in the game, I think the second dungeon in the game."
"So, we wanted to get an idea of how hard would it be to create puzzles for the mechanics and for the kind of game that we would want to make and how many could we actually do.We ended up with a pretty big game, it has 25 dungeons in it.And like coming up with puzzles for that was a big chunk of the work."
"And how did you split the sort of the roles or how did you add more people to the team?At which point and how did you deal with that?So, we signed with a publisher and with Xbox.They put some funding in us and that was in late 2021."
"So, by that point we had been working on Dungeons of Hinterberg for a year and a half, just the two of us.And after that we still worked on it for three more years.We released in summer 2024 and during that time we hired a level designer, we hired two more artists, three more artists, two coders and a producer."
"So, at the peak of production we were around 10 people.That's interesting.Because it is what it...Of course, it looks like an indie slash AA game."
"It's in that sweet spot.And now that you mentioned artists, what can you tell me about this specific, you know, artistic style here?I like the colors, they are bold.They're, you know, they're strong contrast, strong colors and they're a little bit dreamy."
"So, what do you want to convey with that?Yeah, we both love kind of stylized games and stylized media in general.And for inspiration we wanted to look beyond games.We looked at graphic novels like Moebius, for example, huge in Europe."
"Moebius, I love Moebius.Everyone loves Moebius.Yeah, and also like stuff like Into the Spider-Verse, for example, that released about this time.And we wanted to really go for something bold and, like you say, very expressive."
"It's not about realism, it's not so much about level of detail.It's about conveying these beautiful landscapes and also sometimes weird dungeons and weird moods.And yeah, just going for really expressive.We used a limited color palette for each level and each area, but that makes them feel very distinct from each other."
"You can really convey a mood.So, yeah, it was not about realism.It's just really about expression.Of course.And what about puzzles?I love puzzles."
"But what sort of feedback did you get from both press and players?Because sometimes I know for a fact that it's difficult to base your game on puzzles with newer audiences.And sometimes puzzles are something just optional.But at the same time, last night we saw at the TGA that, for example, Jonathan Blow came out with a new puzzle-focused game, same as The Witness."
"So, how did you approach this?Did you fear it could be risky to go puzzle-focused?Because I've seen you have a lot of mechanics and things you can do, Zelda-like or the Talos principle-like.So, I love that."
"I'm not sure how to answer that because, yes, we were anxious about it.We were anxious about our players going to be in that sweet spot where they need to concentrate to figure out a puzzle.But then they get it and they're satisfied with it.But I think it did work out quite well."
"Our process was that we would go through block-out stages where the whole level is just a series of gray boxes and you can play through it without all the fancy graphics.But you can iterate very quickly.You can move things around.You can make things easier or harder."
"And then we were really lucky with the team that we hired because there were hardcore players.Just from what kind of players are our employees' perspective.Hardcore players and very casual people on it.And we had every block-out, every level prototype that we made was tested by the entire team."
"And then often friends and family or even public beta tests as well.And from that, we got a lot of feedback and it was a good way of figuring out whether the puzzles were too hard or too easy.Just this composition of team where you had someone who had a hard time generally with this sort of game and someone who had an easy time.And you, of course, mentioned your area, your region."
"How can we absorb the Austrian or the Vienna sort of preferences here or inspiration both artistically and also in the game concept?What can you tell me about this?I remember interviewing the guys over at Purple Lamp about Miki and they had the fairy wheel into the game as a very nice touch to it.So for a place that perhaps haven't visited Vienna, I love Vienna myself."
"So where can we spot this sort of inspiration and references?It's often like, of course, all the landscapes.For example, the biomes are inspired by landscapes you really have in Austria.And then the village of Hinterberg, which Hinterberg is made up but it's inspired by places like Hallstatt or Bad Gastein."
"And we had a lot of Austrian friends play it and run through the village and say, that's so Austrian.So it's a lot in the details as well, I think.You can feel it, right?Yeah, like you can go eat the schnitzel or you can meet the locals."
"There's a social simulation part of the game and a lot of the Hinterberg locals, you know, they are maybe a bit grumpy.Like people in Austria tend to be a bit rough and not everyone loves the tourism that comes to the town.So we didn't want to make a satire, but we wanted to have these details like the positive, the negative, just a touch of realism that grounds the whole game."
"We really like when games give you sort of a place that feels real, even if it's a fantastic place.Like the sense of just being somewhere and having something to explore and turn into a home for yourself for the time that you're spending with the game.Hinterberg is very much based on this idea that this is what we love in other games.You can also find this in something like Mass Effect, if you're looking for it."
"We never set out to make a patriotic game.You don't have to be interested in Austria to enjoy Dungeons of Hinterberg.But we felt that if we infuse the place that the game is about with things that we've seen ourselves and experienced ourselves, it would just make it that much more.It would leave a stronger impression. Right."
"And I also wanted to ask you about the Xbox as a partner.You mentioned before they helped you fund the game.They've gone through a lot of transformations and changes in the past year.We were with Mr. Chris Charla the other day in Lisbon talking about Xbox and the way they try to put indie games in many platforms now and many devices."
"So what can you tell me about that, about them as a partner and how they helped you out with this?And how do you see them nowadays?I can tell you that they were very hands off in the sense that they did not talk to us about any creative decisions at all.They were very supportive."
"They put us into a big showcase.They had a Gamescom booth for us where they brought journalists in and we could demo the game to them.So our experience with them was really just all out positive.Everybody we met there was really driven by putting out good games."
"That's really all I can say about that.We had a great experience.Fantastic.And finally, what can you tell me you guys are working on next?Puzzles, adventure, dungeons, crazy art."
"We can expect that from you guys.We can't really say any details yet but we're working and thinking about new stuff.Crazy art and adventure, I'm gonna say this much.We can take that for granted."
"Alright, thank you so much for your time guys. Enjoy the show and your panel.Cheers.Thank you."