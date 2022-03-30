GRTV News - Larian making big push into AI, but don't expect any AI-generated content in Divinity

This seems to have been blown out of proportion.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from. For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more without further ado today, we're talking the big Larian AI debacle, because basically last night Bloomberg posted a huge article with Larian's CEO Sven Binke talking about the upcoming game Divinity which was revealed at the Game Awards, Larian's sort of future ideas, where it wants to take the studio, how they've hired loads of people, whether going after the mega success of Baldur's Gate 3, the fact that Baldur's Gate 3 sold 20 million copies, all that and more and yet the thing that everyone's talking about is how Bloomberg says that Larian Studios is taking a hard approach towards, is pushing AI hard under Sven Binke, so that has caused as usual the amount of pushback that you'd expect from a beloved studio saying that it's going to be using AI. However, Sven Binke has gone back against that and has said that they aren't pushing hard for replacing concept artists with AI because something that really, really got people angry was the idea that there's going to be artists replaced with AI because in the Bloomberg article it basically says what is Larian using AI for and it's sort of like PowerPoint presentations, looking into stuff and then they mention developing concept art. This is something specifically that Binke is pushing back against. It doesn't seem like he's pushing back against the idea of Larian using AI as a whole because he does say that they are using AI for creating concepts and creating things that are placeholders and things like that and PowerPoint presentations and other things that I've gone over, but he does say that basically Bloomberg kind of got it wrong about, or people are getting it wrong with their interpretations of how that AI answer was given, but he also says that we're not going to see any generative AI in Divinity, the upcoming game. He said everything is human actors, we're writing everything ourselves, pretty simply, and then in his tweet he said we use AI tools to explore references just like we use Google and art books. At the very early ideation stages we use it as a rough outline for composition which we replace with original concept art."
"There is no comparison. So again, I would say that even though it might concern people that Larian is pushing hard into generative AI usage for even things like image generation and things, which are harmful to the planet as we know, this is just something that is going to be accepted more widely by the games industry as time goes on. He did say that it doesn't actually push forward efficiency that much, but he does hope that Larian won't take six years like it did to make Baldur's Gate 3 to make Divinity, he reckons maybe three to four. In any case, going off on different tangents here, sticking with the AI point, it's something that we will see, I think, in a lot of major game releases, especially as they try and save money and as they try and also make things a little bit more streamlined."
"We're still yet to see really what generative AI can really, really do and how impressive it could potentially be because there's a lot of hype around the technology but there's not a lot of results in terms of things that have actually pleased everyone. There's either the AI bros saying this is the end of yada yada industry or there's the people going, well actually this doesn't really impress me because it's got no soul to it."
"Where do you fall on the AI argument? Do you agree that Sven Rinker is right to be pushing it forward? It seems he says that everyone at Larian has accepted it but there's some pushback on that on mine as well. But yeah, we'll talk more about this, I'm sure. Until then, I'll see you tomorrow for more GITV News. Goodbye."