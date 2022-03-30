Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra (Quick Look) - A Great Leap Forward

Dreame's latest flagship model comes with a larger base station and some great new features packed inside.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is a little bit confusing to buy a new flagship robot vacuum because the series tend to get a little mixed up."
"So would you rather buy a Saros C70 with the robot arm or a Saros S10?Would you rather get the Dream X50 Ultra or the Matrix 10 Ultra?Well looking at it from an outside perspective and if you look at the specs a little bit, it does seem like the new Matrix 10 Ultra is the brand new flagship from Dream."
"And it is a manufacturer that we have been looking eager towards for years because they tend to really push the boundaries of these types of smart home products.Now what is new about the Matrix 10 Ultra specifically?A lot of the technologies that you will see in this is shared with the X50 Ultra."
"You pay a little bit more, particularly because this is new, but it is in this base station right here which is massive, particularly next to the smaller X50 Ultra, that the main differentiator exists.Because if I click this button up here, like so, out swings this door and sure there are some things in here that are normal like the vacuuming bag, like dustbin bag, but look at what is inside that door right there."
"Yes, a total of three sets of mopping pads.Those three, the last two are under it right now, can be swapped out automatically.So let me construct a scenario in which this would be relevant.So this would be driving about and maybe it is a wooden floor."
"It would then encounter, which it would in its initial scan, it driving over on tile.Maybe a bathroom, maybe a kitchen, or maybe carpet, for instance, which a lot of people tend to have.It registers, right now I'm on tile."
"It will then drive back to the home base and these will start rotating.They can be attached inside here, brought down and click magnetically below the vacuum.It has now swapped its mopping pads.It will then leave the base and go on about its routine."
"That means that they can have three different sets of mopping pads for different kinds of tasks that can be swapped out automatically.That is quite cool.It does mean that this space station becomes rather large."
"It doesn't increase the size of the vacuum because this just has to have the magnetic receptors that receive the new mopping pads.But still, even though that it is big, particularly when it's black, you can get it in white as well, which will blend a little bit better."
"It is an obvious leap forward, something that we would expect out of Dream and it's great to see it.Beyond that, there are really strong fundamentals, a retractable LIDAR panel alongside camera arrays here at the bottom for increased navigation."
"We're talking DTOF, AI and 3D structured lighting through the RGB camera.It recognizes over 240 different objects so that knows how to navigate when it's actually vacuuming and mopping.These rotating mop pads will be watered through the water tank inside and that can get up to 100 degrees, which is great."
"It also self-cleans them at 100 degrees, which means less mold, less sort of, you know, grime will build up.It has a dustbin holder inside, which is 0.31 liters, which is actually great.The battery is 6400 mAh, meaning that it can drive for a long time without needing to go back to the base station, which it obviously can do dynamically."
"It has 30,000 Pascals of suction, which is great.It's usually like a metric that doesn't mean a lot to a lot of people, but it is amongst the best on the market currently.It also has that great VersaLift system, meaning that you can see there is a lot of give in these wheels here."
"What that means is that once it drives to like a door sill, it will then amp upwards, back up and then basically run towards the sill so it can drive over.And thanks to this amount of suspension, it is able to do that.Now, all of these fundamentals are really strong."
"Again, it can cross eight centimeters worth of door sill.That's the maximum height, by the way.But thanks to this system in particular, it does break new ground.And for that reason alone, I think it is worth just taking a look at if you're looking for the very best."
"For much more on Dream, you're already in the right place.That's Game Ranger.See you on the next one."