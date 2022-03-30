Solving a Mystery Through Another Person's Mind - Talking Mind Diver with Victor Breum at BIG Conference

We caught up with Victor Breum, senior artist at Chucklefish to talk about a unique and innovative mystery game in Mind Diver.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is The Big, the Bilbao International Game Conference and I'm here joined by Victor, as I'm taking a look at one of the games to be awarded in the awards later today, so congratulations on that, Victor."
"This is Mind Diver. So, it is a pretty unique concept and that's why you're being awarded on how innovative it is. So, what can you tell me first and foremost about the concept and the main gameplay look here?Yeah, so the concept is you're solving a mystery, but you're solving it by going inside the mind of another person. And this person is a woman who was at a party where her boyfriend disappeared, but she's lost all her memories of that. So, you're trying to restore her memories to solve the case."
"And in order to do that, you sort of navigate her memories?Yes.And then you have these bubbles of scenery?Yeah, so in Mind Diver you have to imagine that your mind is a giant ocean and the ocean has different areas that have to do with different emotions, but in those areas are bubbles, big bubbles, and in those bubbles are memories of places in time from your past."
"How did that come up? Because I guess memory works like that in a way, but is it because you were studying memory yourself? Is it because you were inspired by a work on memories?I think it comes from this idea of people sometimes say diving into the subconscious.It's just like this common metaphor of what's under the surface and then trying to take that literally and building out a whole universe based on that. And it was also based on me thinking through past relationships and kind of like breakups and fail and what went wrong?What could I have done better? What even happened? And like thinking about that and looking out at dark water late at night and being moody and then that. I think that's where it came from, this idea of the ocean and diving into the past."
"And it also has a water theme to it because it's in Copenhagen and it's a Danish game and it's a Danish story, Danish setting, and that's always nice to us at Game Reactor.So what can you tell me about the setting, the places, the stories, the characters we're meeting and the link to Copenhagen?So all the characters except for the main character are Danish. The main character, she's Slovak. So the game is in English because everyone speaks English when she's there."
"But sometimes there's little snippets of dialogue in Danish. And the places they go are places that I would go in Copenhagen are like there's a nightclub, which is like a central place in the story, which is where we scanned, all the graphics are 3D scanned. So here we went to this nightclub called Basement in Copenhagen and got permission to scan that place. And we also spoke with these people who organize raves in order to scan their equipment and all their decorations. And we use that to decorate the nightclub with."
"And now that you mentioned scanning, tell me a little bit more about the way you guys or the technique you guys used to sort of create both the characters and the environments because it's all scanned in real life.Yeah. Yeah. So we use this app that's just that's called Polycam, which is a lot of people are using now. And we were actually early on, we were just trying to figure out how should we show memories? How should, how does memories look? We're trying all kinds of stuff."
"At one point, the art director was trying out like freezing down meat and then carving patterns in that. It didn't end up being that, but we found these like this broken photogrammetry scans that sort of, it just clicked for us that this was what memories look like. Like it's real, but it's vague and it's not, yeah, it's not quite accurate."
"It's messed up. So, and we were able to make that with Polycam that spits out like sort of flawed scans. And then we post-process that in Blender. We, we break it down. We fucked the scans up a bit and then we make that fit our, our like make a whole style out of that."
"And finally, in terms of gameplay mechanics, you have this sort of this GAN, which you use to, I don't know, fiddle with memories. How do you use this, this tool?This tool. Yeah. So the tool is, is pretty simple, really. Like you can pick many things up. You can pick up people, you can pick up objects, you can pick up an entire truck and put it in your little gun thing tool. And then you spit that out into these black holes that are voids in each memory."
"Okay.Where something is missing. So this is the core gameplay challenge is you've got to figure out what's missing in each memory. Figure that out by listening to what's happened.You understand the context of the story. You look at little clues. And from that you find out, oh, it's this book over here is the solution to what's missing in this memory over here."
"All right. What's the status of the project? Can we play the game already? It's out. When did it release? On which platforms?A bit more than two months ago it released on Steam.Are you planning to release it on consoles as well?We're not entirely sure about that yet. So yeah, stay tuned."
"What's up next from you guys?So right now we have started some very early concepting prototyping on a new project, which is quite different from Mind Diver, but I think there's still some of the same ideas and goals, but it's too early to really talk about."
"Yeah.Fantastic. Looking forward to learning more about the new project and to playing Mind Diver on PC. So thank you so much for your time, Victor. Congratulations on the award.Tack! Thank you very much."