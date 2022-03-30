Kia EV3 - EV Hour

Kia's newest crossover EV has won many awards, but what does Magnus think?
"Behind me is the Kia EV3, and it was recently, or semi-recently, celebrated as Denmark's car of the year, as selected by a premium range of motoring journalists and specialists.But, the reason why they chose the EV3 is, and I quote, because of its warranty range and practicality.These parameters are really important, I'm never going to argue otherwise."
"But it also seems a tad bit rudimentary to me, so I thought I would give it a spin to see if it is truly worth that lofty status as the car of the year.I'm not trying to diminish or mock my colleague's award in this particular case.I'm simply stating that if you're looking for your next EV, chances are you're looking for both, all of those three things, but also more besides."
"Let's go for a look.It's easy to get drawn in by the base specifications.The EV3 in this long-range upgrade trim looks quite good in a compact SUV sort of way.Its 81.4 kW battery will take you an impressive 591 km, that's the WLTP however, and it'll go from 0 to 100 in 7.7 seconds thanks to its 204 hp, 150 kW engine."
"Important metrics? Impressive metrics, for sure.The funny thing about the EV3 is that it is not a particularly bad place to sit.It is incredibly high up, you feel much more lifted than the outside exterior shape would otherwise suggest.It is a very elevated position that makes it feel good to drive along."
"But other than that, I do think that the cabin itself is a little bit drab.It's a fun contrast.The outside is rather futuristic and would suggest that some more futuristic design decisions is going on on the inside, but it really isn't.And I find myself thinking a lot more about something like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and 6 for better cabin ideas in general."
"It's not that it's bad.I mean, these seats are perfectly fine, both at the front and at the back.There's, I think, plenty of space here for the shape.And there's a lot of cool material usage going on."
"I mean, there's not a lot of fancy stuff here, but this almost felt like quadroctahedral material.It's really nice.There are really subtle lighting systems all around.And there is a fine mix of physical buttons here, for instance, for the climate control, and some extra shortcut buttons here for extra and easy access to something like the parking camera."
"But overall, this OS is only passable.I mean, it offers wireless Apple CarPlay, but it really is a lot of gray boxes.And the same thing with this over here.It gets the job done, but I mean, it has no style."
"And that's exactly, I think, the problem with all of this is that all of it seems to be really deliberately unstylish.It's a lot of gray and silver and different hues of gray that I'm not quite sure lives up to the dream of purchasing a semi-expensive EV.I would have loved to see a little bit more identity here.And as far as I'm seeing, I'm just not getting it."
"I'm getting the fundamentals for sure.And I think that is maybe the parameters that a lot of the judges settled on.You get pragmatism.You get something which is probably reliable and useful."
"But you don't get something that speaks to you.And that matters to me.The thing about pragmatic pursuits is that it's very hard to argue against.Try as you might, why look any further when you have the range, the warranty, the space, and the aggressive pricing?Well, I'd argue that in a market as truly saturated as our own, where you could get the Xpeng G6, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and 6, a Tesla Model Y, or a VW ID.4, you have the luxury of wanting more than that."
"It's the smartphone debate all over again.When supply and variation is overabundant, the chooser can choose, if nothing else, to be picky.Going back to the high-riding driving position that I mentioned before, it really is one of the key differentiators.I wouldn't say differentiator, but it really comes as a surprise when you step into the EV3."
"Because while it is a small-ish SUV crossover, you sit higher and more majestically than you otherwise would have thought.It is really quite comfortable.The seats are, well, they're boring, as I've explained.But they are firm, and they cup you in a really nice way."
"So, driving position, seating comfort, this big round circular thing in front of me, it all works rather well.Sure, it is a little bit slumpy and lumpy, as you would expect these cheap-ish crossover cars to feel when you put the hammer down.I mean, there is a lot of height for the aerodynamics to handle.So, it doesn't really press you down onto the road, particularly if you're driving fast, say, on a motorway."
"But, it is sleek.And you cannot say that it does not work well.It works well, it just works well enough.And it's not really a key selling point, I would say."
"The Kia EV3 is Denmark's car of the year.I cannot say that enough times.And, after being quite surprised, I find myself, well, not necessarily perhaps agreeing.But, I do see the point in letting something like this win such a prestigious award."
"Because, yeah, it does deliver on all of those key aspects that maybe a lot of you shop after.So, length and quality of warranty, practicality, range, all of those are vital things that we must consider when we buy a new car.I would also argue, however, that we are in a position as consumers to demand more than just these things.We can demand that a car speaks to us, that it has character, identity."
"And I still think that that might be an area where Kia falls short ever so slightly.I mean, I do like the futuristic exterior, I do.But I do think that they have a lot of work to do in the recognizability of their own OS, their own software.And an interior rework, basically, to make it more exciting and to stand out more."
"I can very, very easily recommend this car to you because there's no obvious thing that it does poorly.There's just a lot of stuff that I think are more exciting elsewhere.And you don't need to pay a lot more to get that.So, I do think it's great. It is."
"I knew that I wouldn't be able to say otherwise.I just think that there are things out there that are greater.See you on the next one."