GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong is getting a free expansion in 2026

We'll soon be setting sail on the Sea of Sorrow.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking Hollow Knight Silksong, no it's not been delayed again or anything like that, we're talking about the new expansion for the game which is going to be launching next year, a very big announcement considering that Hollow Knight Silksong itself only launched this year, but Team Cherry has been, you know, gung-ho with basically showing off more stuff after radio silence for years and years and years leading up to the launch of Hollow Knight Silksong which drew a lot of hype, which drew 5 million players in 3 days as you can see in the old moustachioed version of Alex there, however this time we're going to be getting more content a lot sooner than the difference between Hollow Knight's release and Silksong's release for example, because Sea of Sorrow is the name of the expansion and it's going to be free and it's going to be launching sometime in 2026."
"There's no date for 2026 so I'd still probably look at that with a bit of scepticism considering that Hollow Knight Silksong itself said it was going to launch in 2022 and then 2023 and then 2024 and then finally made its way in 2025, however what seems to have been left front those actually years in development has been made into Sea of Sorrow as well."
"We don't know a lot about the expansion, I'll play the little sort of teaser for you now, apart from the fact that it's going to have a nautical theme as you could probably guess from the title and that it's going to be introducing new bosses, new enemies, new areas and more.There'll also be some lore bits explaining why Hornet is going to this area, but apart from that we're not entirely, you know, clued in on loads and loads of details as those are probably going to come out more close to 2026 or as in the case of most of Hollow Knight's stuff it might only arrive when the expansion does arrive later next year."
"Again there's not even a window for that, there's just 2026 so still, it's exciting though that this kind of content is coming out for free, Team Cherry has been incredibly generous in terms of the amount of content that they've given out with Hollow Knight Silksong, it's I believe still about £20 and yet, right we're not going to have two lots of me on the same screen but we are there, but yeah, you know it's about £20 and so you'd probably expect them, they could have easily got away with selling this DLC for £10, another £20, even £5 if they wanted to make some money from it, but in fairness to Team Cherry it is a very small indie developer, they have done a very good job even if they didn't manage to win a lot of the game awards, just like my beloved Hades 2, just like People's Beloved Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, as that was swept up by Cleric Secure Exhibition 33, but that's probably another conversation that we won't be able to have honestly until about three months time when all of that debacle has settled down, but yeah, let me know if you're excited about this expansion, are you going to be playing Hollow Knight Silksong again just to get ready for it, are you going to be waiting day by day checking it like it's Silksong news all over again, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRC Weekly News, goodbye! you"