GRTV News - Report: Half-Life 3 will be a launch title for the Steam Machine

We have an explanation for why HL3 wasn't revealed at The Game Awards.
"So Half-Life 3 is expected to still be coming pretty soon, it's even expected to be a launch title for the Steam Machine, as Paolo writes here, however, according to Senior Editor at Insider Gaming, Mike Straw, there are a couple of reasons as to why Half-Life 3 wasn't announced at the Game Awards last week."
"So one of those reasons is primarily that Valve is pretty concerned about the Steam Machine as a whole with, I don't know if you're aware, but if you're not, OpenAI or AI is basically mass-buying loads of RAM which is causing huge ripple effects across the PC industry, the gaming industry, the console industry, all of these things because a lot of these devices use a lot of RAM to be produced."
"Nintendo is going to be fueling it soon, PlayStation is going to be fueling it soon, Xbox is going to be fueling it soon, we're expecting price rises, especially when it comes to console hardware across the board and this is likely going to affect the Steam Machine as well which Valve is probably going to be a bit cautious about considering the fact that once they set the price point for this new console, it's going to be something that people are going to be talking about for quite some time and it's not like the Nintendo Switch 2 where they can say, well we had it at this price for a while but now we're going to have to raise that price because of the RAM shortages."
"In any case, you can see why if they're being cautious about the Steam Machine, they'll be cautious about announcing a game for it like Half-Life 3 because that's only going to make people's anticipation higher and higher.However, this situation could affect the launch of the Steam Machine which is currently looking to an early 2026 launch, which if Half-Life 3 is being announced for that, you would put that at the same sort of time frame."
"However, we simply don't know if that's going to be the case or if Half-Life 3 is going to be pushed back, it's really hard to say, it's really hard to tell but it might be the case that we do see Half-Life 3 before we see GTA 6 which would kind of be insane.But if that is the case, let me know if you're excited for Half-Life 3, you're still going to be checking Reddit every day, you're still going to be reloading Game Reactor wherever you get it from to sort of see if we've got any new reports."
