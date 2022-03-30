Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - Larian looks set to reveal new Divinity at The Game Awards

We could have some exciting news soon from one of gaming's greatest RPG studios.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking one of the big things that could happen at tonight's Game Awards, it's the day, it's like Christmas come early, now I think that there's a lot of anticipation, especially from people in the industry because I don't know, over here in Europe we're going to be staying up late, oh my god later than a school night, it's so exciting, but yeah there's apparently going to be some sort of divinity related announcement we think because there's been a new trademark logo which seems to look a lot like the thing that Geoff Keighley was teasing, the sort of like almost sinister demonic looking thing in the desert, that pillar that you've probably seen posted all over social media if you're in any way affiliated with gaming over on Twitter, or X as it's called now, but yeah recent licensing filings make it seem like Larian's doing something new with divinity, they've already come out and said that it won't be Divinity Original Sin 3 which is fair enough considering that would basically just be them making Baldur's Gate 3 again, but it's believed that it could be something entirely new, so there's Divinity Original Sin by the way, as Alberto writes here in this incredible piece, you should just read in full, I'm not going to read in full because I want you to go and read it, which there's basically two types of divinity, there's Divinity Original Sin which is the top down Baldur's Gate like RPGs which made Larian super duper famous, and then there's also the ARPGs or action RPGs which are the divinity games which are a bit more third person, more like The Witcher, which we could see a new one of soon. Now this is obviously unconfirmed, this is obviously just rumours that I'm reporting on right now, but it does make sense as that would be a studio that Keighley would definitely want to promote considering they won Game of the Year 2023 and everyone's really really excited to see what Larian's doing next now that they've become household name like the Baldur's Gate 3. They are an incredibly gifted studio with RPGs just generally, so I don't think anyone would cry out if they were going away from the top down CRPG style to a more Witcher style ARPG look, but yeah we'll have to wait and see. It does seem like we're still going to be waiting a while even if this game is announced until we see anything substantial of it because I think Larian has consistently said that they won't be getting anything out for us until about 2030, so don't have any hopes of like a 2026 release date for this game if it does get revealed, but it's very exciting and we've got a whole bunch of other things that we know are coming tonight and some stuff that we're speculating on as well."

"Lego Batman, we just got a piece up right now about a potential new Star Wars racing game, there's some rumours about Star Wars The Old Republic, there's rumours about Total War Star Wars, although I think that's less likely considering something else that Total War could do, but stay tuned and I'm sure you'll figure it out. Let me know what you are hoping to see tonight at the Game Awards, if you're going to be staying up late to watch it, if you're not are you going to be catching up on Game Reactor tomorrow? I hope you are and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Drama - Official Teaser

The Drama - Official Teaser
Taylor Swift - The End of an Era (Disney+)

Taylor Swift - The End of an Era (Disney+)
Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer (Netflix)

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer (Netflix)
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Date Announcement (Netflix)

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Date Announcement (Netflix)
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment - Season 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment - Season 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 6 - Michael B. Jordan

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 6 - Michael B. Jordan
Just a Dash - Season 3 Official Trailer (Netflix)

Just a Dash - Season 3 Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Upshaws: The Final Season - Date Announcement (Netflix)

The Upshaws: The Final Season - Date Announcement (Netflix)
Paradise Season 2 - Official Teaser

Paradise Season 2 - Official Teaser
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Ricky Gervais: Mortality - Sneak Peek (Netflix)

Ricky Gervais: Mortality - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
More

Trailers

Kim Kardashian Is Coming To Fortnite!

Kim Kardashian Is Coming To Fortnite!
Wario World - Nintendo Classics

Wario World - Nintendo Classics
Xbox Game Pass - Award Winners? Ya, We've Got 'Em

Xbox Game Pass - Award Winners? Ya, We've Got 'Em
Street Fighter 6 - Battle HUD Design Setting Feature (PS5 & PS4)

Street Fighter 6 - Battle HUD Design Setting Feature (PS5 & PS4)
People of Note - Under The Lights Trailer (PS5)

People of Note - Under The Lights Trailer (PS5)
GTA Online - A Safehouse in the Hills Out Now (PS5 & PS4)

GTA Online - A Safehouse in the Hills Out Now (PS5 & PS4)
Beastro - Reveal Trailer (PS5)

Beastro - Reveal Trailer (PS5)
Up to $100 Off ROG Xbox Ally

Up to $100 Off ROG Xbox Ally
Scramble Knights Royale - Official Announcement Trailer

Scramble Knights Royale - Official Announcement Trailer
Super Animal World - Launch Trailer

Super Animal World - Launch Trailer
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage - Accolades Trailer

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage - Accolades Trailer
Warframe - The Old Peace Gameplay Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Warframe - The Old Peace Gameplay Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
More

Events

More