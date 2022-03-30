Corsair Novablade Pro (Quick Look) - Get Ready for the Next Battle

Corsair's new leverless fighting game controller comes packed with all the specialist tools you need to complete combos in style.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. Today we're taking a look at specialist gear. Peak specialist gear. Because we might take a look at an eSports oriented gaming mouse and say well it's great for normal usage but obviously designed for more passionate players. But that's because it kind of threads the needle in between these two usage patterns. Even eSports pros will use a mouse to read emails. But you probably won't use this to play anything other than very serious fighting games. This is the Corsair Nova Blade Pro and it is their basically rendition of what a very serious fighting game pad will look like. Now obviously you might look at this and think where's the lever? But this is because this is actually a leverless design. So more modern in most cases where it's not really needed anymore. Because it is more the versatility of having programmable buttons and not necessarily a lever-like movement stick in the middle of everything. So this is first and foremost incredibly well made. This rubberized textured pad here means that it won't go anywhere when you put it down. It is very very heavy to be honest with you and you can feel even though that it's probably plastic most of it that these are really thick nice plastics that are used. The material usage is off the charts and there are small things here and there. For instance this little clicky lock means that the USB type-c port here is locked in place. That basically means that it won't exit or anything because it can't."
"It is automatically stopped by this lock and you can automatically unlock that with this little clicker right there. Very cool stuff. So in terms of what is actually here you can probably tell already that this is very PlayStation branded. I should state that it is filled with multi-mode connectivity options. So there's wired through USB type-c. There is a 2.4 gigahertz wireless dongle and Bluetooth which means that it works with PS5, PS4, and PC. It is PlayStation coded however so you do get a PlayStation on button right there and a touchpad. Let's say if some basic menu or OS navigation requires it. Now the main show here is obviously these 15 buttons. All of the inputs are handled by buttons on the Nova Blade Pro including movement and attacks. Each of these buttons are obviously very very customizable. Customizability is sort of the name of the game here but each of these are hall effect buttons and they have hall effect switches as well. That means that it uses the MGX hyperdrive with adjustable actuation from 0.1 to 0.4 or to 4 millimeters of travel. You can tune how sensitive they are. However they do all have one thing in common which is what is called rapid trigger technology. That means that the button can reset after just 0.1 millimeters. So that means if you set it to hypersensitive it is only a monument like a really small amount of travel that is required for it to return to its starting point and that basically means that you can press them faster. Let's say that speed for instance in some combinations are the most important thing to you and you want to shave off those little milliseconds that requires you to make your combo land before your opponent's combo. I'm obviously boiling it down here but you know what I mean. With rapid trigger because of the amount of travel required for it to reset is so small it will basically just make you faster. There is no input delay, physical input delay between pressing the button and having it re-enter ready to be pressed again."
"That is cool. There is also over here eight programmable extra buttons called the G-keys which can be programmed to whatever you like. Again very versatile software as well.There's up to five onboard profiles. That means that they could be five different games for instance. Then you can remap, you can create custom configurations within each for different games or play styles. All really cool. Now there is one thing that we haven't shown you and that is because that Corsair actually feels like it's very important to say that this is travel friendly."
"You get this top cover width which automatically sticks and have these rubber standoffs here meaning that if you put it down like this then it won't scratch that plastic cover there.Even though that it is I think a little bit heavy you cannot argue with the overall thinness meaning that this could easily like slide into the laptop compartment of a backpack."
"You have to assume that people that are this sort of insistent on having the right equipment for the job and are this serious about fighting games would also want to bring their personal pads with them if they fight in tournaments, local events or at friends houses. These people will be competitive meaning they probably won't leave without this thing. So we'll be fully reviewing this in the way that we can but it looks very good so far and this is without the necessary knowledge in order to know how this will perform for fighting game enthusiasts but stay tuned for more. See you on the next one."