GRTV News - Netflix doesn't care about Warner Bros. Games at all

Could this be the end for WB Games?
"So without further ado though, today we're talking about something that we're probably going to be talking about in the news like at least once a week I feel like until this thing actually goes through or unless it gets blocked by Paramount or this that or the other, the Warner Bros and Netflix deal and specifically its relation to Warner Bros games."
"Now this is something that could be quite interesting considering that Netflix has tried and failed to get into gaming in the past and Warner Bros has a pretty strong gaming division even though you probably wouldn't think that considering the biggest success it's had for the past few years has been Hogwarts Legacy which was pretty much guaranteed to succeed at the point that it did because it's Harry Potter and it's giving people the chance to go and play in Hogwarts like they've not done before."
"However, it seems that according to an investors call caught by Pocket Gamer that Netflix does not care about WB games at all, not even a little bit, not even at all.As Gregory Peters, co-CEO of Netflix said that while they're definitely have been doing some great work in the game space, we actually didn't attribute any value to that from the get go because they're relatively minor compared to the grand scheme of things."
"Basically saying that of the $83 billion that Netflix is possibly spending on buying out Warner Bros, they didn't think any of that money was worth going to WB games.While that's not necessarily how these acquisitions work and Netflix will be getting WB games within the price of that, it shows that Netflix really, really doesn't care and doesn't value that as an asset that it's going to keep and going to move forward which means that I'm not sure what's going to happen with those IPs, those great studios for example like Rocksteady, we've already seen the closure of some great studios like the people behind Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor who had the recent cancellation, Avalanche Studios I believe it is, who had the recent cancellation of the Wonder Woman game, there's WB games Montreal, there's the people who make Hogwarts Legacy, there's loads and loads of studios that play those games, there's loads of studios, although I think that actually got shut down anyway."
"I don't know, Warner Bros has been awful with the games division, I think I can say that now that that games division is going to go to somewhere else, they have been absolutely dreadful considering the amount of IP they have for not maximising that and not making decent games, instead chasing things like the live service game with the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League."
"In any case, Netflix and Warner Bros are pretty bad at managing games in general.If you look at how they've managed their IPs and their games, Netflix tried to make gaming work on it's service and really doesn't know how to do that yet, even though you'd think it would be pretty clear cut, however it just can't."
"Warner Bros is pretty much in a similar space where you'd think considering the wealth of IP that it has, that it would be really easy to just sort of make some bangers that sell well like Hogwarts Legacy, just do that ten times over, just do like a Shadow of Mordor or a Shadow of War like again, but yeah it doesn't work."
"But we'll have to see what develops, let me know what you think about Netflix taking over Warner Bros games and not caring about it at all.Does this concern you?Does this give you maybe hope that they could move the Warner Bros games or just sell out the IPs to different studios to use for like DC games in the future?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more G.I.T."
