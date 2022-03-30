DevGAMM and the evolution of video game industry events - Maria Chyrvona Interview

As it was the third event for Gamereactor and the first anniversary covering the conference, our David Caballero caught up with DevGAMM's CEO to talk about dev-focused events, the evolution of their initiative (including spin-offs such as the Madeira Games Summit), or the new stops they're planning in 2026. Besides, we discuss tone, messages, geographic value, or the DevGAMM Awards.