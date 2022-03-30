GRTV News - Leon S. Kennedy confirmed as a playable character in Resident Evil Requiem

A leak tells us Leon is back for the series' ninth instalment.
"Without further ado though, today we've got some exciting news from Resident Evil Requiem, particularly it seems as we've expected for quite some time now, Leon S. Kennedy, as Alberto has written, giving him his full title as he's deserved, will be a playable character in the game. Now, people had been speculating that Leon was coming back for quite some time, he's one of the most popular protagonists in Resident Evil ever and people would clearly be very, very excited to see his return. Some people had seemingly sort of imagined him as a bearded, old, gruff fellow for the next entry in the series, but it appears that he is going to be quite, you know, clean shaven still, quite handsome still. As we can see in the Resident Evil Requiem art, just here by the way, in this YouTube thumbnail, that Leon appears to be back. Now, we don't know whether he's going to be the secondary protagonist of the game, whether he can be playable for a short portion of the game, but the fact that he's so big in that image, in that small little image there, which only appears on people pre-loading the game or the pre-download icon of the game for people who've already pre-ordered Resident Evil Requiem, which has also been taken down by the PlayStation Store pretty quickly by the way, so it seems to have been a bit of an admin error there, but nevertheless people always catch these things and they definitely did catch this thing with Resident Evil Requiem. But yeah, considering the size of him in that poster, I would imagine that he's going to be a pretty important playable character. But yeah, we're still quite unsure as to what role Leon will play within the story. We know that Grace Ashcroft is our main protagonist, as you can see her down there, and as you can see her in the key art here, which will likely be the character that we're following throughout the majority of the game. However, as we know with Resident Evil, that's not always the case with the entirety of the game, and so we could be playing as Leon for quite some time. I don't know, I really don't know. We imagine we'll probably see more at the Game Awards, considering it was Summer Game Fest where Resident Evil Requiem was first revealed, so we'll probably get a lot more info, or at least a reveal somewhat from the Game Awards. Geoff Keighley is already, I don't know whether it's called spoiling or announcing a lot of the surprises that will be at the Game Awards. We know that Tomb Raider's going to be there, we know that LEGO Batman's going to be there, so we know a lot of stuff is already confirmed, and you'd imagine that Resident Evil Requiem would be one of the games that is at least going to show some sort of trailer, because even though it's coming out fairly early next year, that doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to not take one of the biggest opportunities it can for marketing, and Capcom is a big enough studio to be able to pay for a slot at the Game Awards."
"But yeah, the days are counting down now, I'm sure we'll get an official confirmation of Leon at the Game Awards if the game does show up, because why wouldn't you take that chance? But yeah, let me know what you think of Leon showing back up in Resident Evil Requiem.Are you pleased? Would you rather it was someone else? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"