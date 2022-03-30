From Xevious guides to creating Alundra and the current Matrix - Yasuhiro Ohori BCN Game Fest Interview

The creator of Alundra had the main panel with our own David Caballero at the stage in Barcelona. Right after that, they talked exclusively for Gamereactor about his past, present... and future?
"Hi Gamereactor friends, I'm at the second day at the Barcelona Game Fest and I'm here joined by Ohori-san.We just had our panel at the main stage and it was beautiful, I enjoyed that a lot and you shared a lot of beautiful insights and stories.My first question would be, which was your highest score on Xevious?Xevious?I think that it's important to not defer a lot of the image of the audience of Alundra 1, Alundra 2, because if you change a lot of things, the public will be, why, why did you change this and that?It happened with Alundra 2, with the 3D, people were asking, why 3D, why 3D?So it's important to have a research and keep the public opinion on the game, on the new game."
"If you were to do a new Alundra game nowadays, would it be as difficult as Alundra 1?Do you think that with games such as Fromsoftware, Souls games, it is good to have a very difficult game nowadays?Would Alundra 3 be super difficult?Nowadays there are games like Sekiro that are called death games because they are so difficult, so there is also this on Alundra 1 game."
"So I want to take a little bit of a different approach with the new games.I made a new Alundra that differs from this death difficulty, but it still remains the concept of death difficulty.So in my building, my company building, there are a lot of game companies, so it will be nice to make the new Alundra cooperating with these companies and these teams and make a new game together."
"This takes me to the last question, in the same building you have other Japanese legends such as Kendo-san and Kaido-san, so what is it like to share a space and to share ideas with other Japanese legends in the same building with Matrix creators?So nowadays it is very difficult to make games, very hard, very difficult.So I think it is very difficult to share the knowledge with other creators, and in this building we are sharing this knowledge with all game creators, and I want with these creators to achieve to make new games as the old days, but nowadays."
"All right, Ohori-san, thank you so much for your time, thank you for your time on stage, thank you for this interview.Thank you very much.When I came to Barcelona I felt the passion and enthusiasm of all the people and it was amazing, it's amazing."