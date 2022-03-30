Yasuhiro Ohori, Guest of Honour at BCN Game Fest - Panel-interview with David Caballero

The creator of Alundra and president of Matrix Corporation talked extensively about JRPG, game design, and the Japanese video game history with Gamereactor's David Caballero on the stage of the event in Barcelona. Here's the full panel. NOTE: We're working on English subtitles, as the panel was held in Japanese and Spanish.