GRTV News - The most Googled games of 2025 have been revealed

A bunch of expected and unexpected games make the cut.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking about one of the things that always trends at this time of year which is in regard to sort of consumer trends really. Google has revealed the top 10 games or the games that have been googled the most, the 10 games that have been googled the most over 2025 and it paints an interesting picture because while there are some titles that you would look at and think I understand why they're there and it makes sense why they're there, there are some that are perhaps a little more surprising. So yeah, we're going to look at the 10 most googled games of 2025 which is somewhat of an indicator of popularity as well. So let's hop on in. So yes, here are the 10 most googled games of 2025. It was time for the chart season where everyone wants to reveal how things went during the year that is now coming to an end. So yeah, the year is rapidly coming to an end which of course means lists of all kinds. Yesterday Microsoft revealed which third-party title attracted the most GamePass subscribers during the year which was Claire and Skur by the way. And now Google is taking the opportunity to tell us which games we search for in 2025. It turns out that Sweden has had a really good year with four of the 10 most googled games coming from the Nordic country including the top two spots on the list. So the most googled game of 2025 which I actually think is rather surprising considering it only launched at the end of October so this does shock me a little bit. But Arc Raiders, number one. So yeah, I mean again, this is the power of having like an influencer driven game is that you get a lot of hits on the internet because a lot of people are talking about it in that regards. So you know, it's up there. It doesn't necessarily translate to sales though because we haven't seen the game has been like an outrageous success in the sales capacity just yet unless of course Embark. It might be but Embark hasn't told us yet but you know you have this influencer driven sort of launch and set up and idea and it's led to immense amount of traffic through Google so good for Arc Raiders. Battlefield 6 and second. I think Battlefield 6 is arguably well tied with what's coming later the game of 2025 because it's been immensely popular for fans and it's also been a huge hit as well. It's sold a lot of copies. It's been well received by a lot of people. I think Battlefield 6, well Battlefield as a whole has had a fantastic year and again interesting because it only launched at the start of October."
"So you know, you look at some of the games that are coming up. Battlefield 6 hasn't been around for that long. Then we move on to Strands which is I believe Jonas linked to it here.Ah right, that's what it is. You're looking at it and you're thinking what on earth is Strands? It is basically the New York Times, one of the New York Times sort of games like Wordle. So another one of those games that people sort of every single day they check out and play. It is a game but compared to the rest of them it's not exactly of the same sort of capacity should we say. But anyway, Strands is there. Then we move on to Split Fiction. Again, this is probably one of the most popular games of 2025, well at least the first half of 2025 because it's Hazelight and it's come off the back of It Takes Two."
"It's generated this lot of traffic. I mean I remember when Split Fiction came out speaking to a lot of different people and they were like excited about Split Fiction. Talking about the sort of experience they've had playing the game and stuff because you don't get many games like Split Fiction that sort of connect with everyone because of the way they're fundamentally designed. So Split Fiction I think has sort of transcended a lot of demographics and that's probably why it's there."
"Next up we have Clare of Skor Expedition 33. I'm actually surprised it's only fifth because I think this has been the game of 2025 in a lot of senses. Critically, especially in the gaming world everyone seems to be talking about it. What it shows by it being fifth on this list is that it probably hasn't really transcended the genre at all and that a lot of people who aren't massive gamers probably aren't too invested or familiar with what this title is. But it's still popular enough to be fifth on the list so you know, congrats to Sandfall. Path of Exile 2, that one surprised me that it's as high as it is. My immediate impression is that perhaps it's to do with Elon Musk a little bit and the fact that he constantly talks about the game and the whole thing about him cheating and all that in it."
"Maybe that's somewhat driven this attention. I'm not saying Path of Exile 2 is a bad game by any sense. I'm just saying that compared to some of the other titles on this list it feels like it is slightly inflated in how much people are talking about it. So I think there might be some external circumstances, extenuating circumstances that led to this one being sixth. And the reason I bring that up as well is because of seventh, we have Grand Theft Auto 6. Now GTA 6 has had two major things that have driven lots of traffic this year and that's both of the delays. So this game is astronomically large and to only be seventh says a lot about the things that are above it. So 2026, assuming Grand Theft Auto launches, will be the year of Grand Theft Auto 6. It's like the most popular game and there's no question about that. But for right now it's seventh and it's still mega considering it's the only game on this list that hasn't launched. So yeah. Then we've got Pokemon Legends Z8. Pokemon games always are well talked about. Although it is surprising again because it's like Ark Raiders Battlefield, Pokemon Legends Z8 only launched in October so shows a lot of interest there. And I think it helped as well that the game had launched on Switch and Switch 2 because if it's just a Switch 2 exclusive, I don't know whether we necessarily see the talking about it in a similar vein to how Mario Kart World for one has missed out on this list. But we move on. And then we have, we round out with two sort of titans of the space, two games that you just don't expect to see fall off away from this, which is Minecraft and Roblox. Both are massively popular. Minecraft I think had the benefit this year of having the Minecraft movie come out, which probably enabled it to sort of rise to new heights. But Roblox is Roblox and it's like a video game platform in and of itself at this point. So interesting all the same. But anyway, considering how the year has unfolded, this list seems fairly predictable. Although we might have expected all the talk, speculation, delays, spounding, Grand Theft Auto 6 to land it in at least the top five. What do you think? Does this look pretty, does this list look pretty much as you expected? I would say yes. And I think the key things to pick apart from that as well is that there's no Xbox games on there and there's no PlayStation games on there."
"Exclusives rather. We don't see Ghost of Yotai, we don't see Death Stranding, we don't see Doom, we don't see Avowed, we don't see The Outer Worlds. We don't see a lot of different games that have come out as first party titles from either of those. And you could argue as well that Nintendo isn't there either because Pokemon Legends ZA, while it's a Nintendo Switch exclusive game, it isn't a Nintendo first party game because Game Freak made it and Nintendo doesn't own Game Freak. The Pokemon Company do of course and obviously the Pokemon Company and Nintendo are basically inseparable these days that you kind of regard them as two birds with a feather but they're not. It's not developed by one of Nintendo's in-house studios. So, yeah, I don't know, interesting year all the same. It's always fascinating to see this and see the consumer trends but the key thing to note is that if you want a game that draws a lot of attention, a lot of chatter on Google, a lot of hits on Google, then make it multiplayer because all of these games are multiplayer except for Pokemon Legends ZA which is single-player but it does have multiplayer elements and then Grand Theft Auto 6 which, you know, will be single-player. Probably have an online feature but it hasn't launched yet."
"Well, actually, the only outstanding one of true single-player gameplay is Claire of Skull. Every other one have multiplayer elements to it. Yes, Split Fiction is like a cooperative title, it's not like, you know, an online multiplayer but it is thingy. So, yeah, I think it says a lot about the way that the sort of mainstream consumer market exists for video games but that's all the time that we have today. This is actually gonna be my final GRTV News of the year of 2025 actually because I'm gonna be away for a few weeks after this so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, enjoy the rest of December, have happy holidays and then happy New Year and I'll see you all on January 2nd, the day after New Year's Day. So, yeah, thank you for joining me this year and I'll see you all when I see you all. Take care, everyone."