DJI Neo 2 (Quick Look) - Master Flight

This camera drone is designed to make capturing epic video and footage all the easier thanks to smart tracking and obstacle sensing technology.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time we're taking a look at, again, a brand new project from DJI.They are really going for it and have been doing over the past month and a half and I've been told that we are nowhere near the end yet in this barrage of new releases."
"And well, they tend to fall in two categories with DJI.Usually it's one of those very iterative, small-ish upgrades over the existing product from, let's say, last year.And sometimes you get something that is much more transformative."
"It's basically the same thing with all products that come out semi-yearly like with iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones.Sometimes it's a very timid upgrade, sometimes it's the big one.With the DJI Neo 2, it is one of those smaller ones."
"Even though there is some pretty crazy upgrades here and there, but most of them won't transform the way that you engage with their cheapest drone.It should be said that, sadly, as is with a lot of cases on hardware that is launched with the mission of being cheap, then usually they get a little bit more expensive the year after or a couple of years after because now they've made their big splash on the market and now it's time to up the ante and up the advance you get on every single product sold."
"So this is about 20-ish percent more expensive.It is still by far, far, far DJI's most cheapest drone.So this will be the one that, let's say, a non-enthusiast, but maybe just a lovely, lucky amateur would buy to fly with his or her son or just to do a little flyover and have fun engaging with the joy it can be to fly with a drone."
"It's more expensive, that's annoying, but it's still, here in Denmark, for instance, I think it's still 1,800 Danish to start, which is, I wouldn't call it a spontaneous purchase price, but it's very much closer to that next to something like the Mini 5 Pro, which is like many times that."
"So what are you getting?Well, you are getting a brand new sensor, which is lovely.It's a one and a half inch CMOS sensor at 12 megapixel, which is now mounted to a two-axis mechanical lift gimbal."
"The last one could only tilt upwards and downwards, but as you can see, this has full range of motion like you would get on a much more expensive drone, meaning both tilt and roll.And it's electronic stabilization, but still, it should be vastly more usable in most conditions.There is 49 gigs of internal storage, which I think is great."
"There are detachable batteries here alongside new sensors front and back.They've had to build these small antennae at the back because usually these are built into the shell of the drone, but this is so small, so these has to be exterior ported.But still, there are sensors all around, both here at the front now and top and bottom, meaning that it can sense in more directions than before, which is great."
"It still weighs 151 grams, meaning that you don't need any certification or registration to fly with it since it's below the 249 gram mark.You'll fly around 19 minutes on a single charge, but if you buy the Fly More kit, which you can where you also get this controller, you'll have two more that you can hot swap with, meaning that that should be like something close to an hour's worth of flight time under good conditions."
"I think that's pretty good.The last thing that I just, this is not new, but it's so lovely to have propeller guards on here.If there's one thing, when I record EV hour B-roll footage, that is with a Mini 5 Pro currently where there are no propeller guards."
"And as you pan, you become very aware that these propellers are so thin that even close to dense foliage, it might shred them.You get extras that you can swap with, but still, it's so nice to see these be an option here because let's face it, a lot of the people that are going to buy this are going to be amateurs."
"So they just want to fly around, meaning that it's probably more likely that it'll bump into something every now and then.And now you're not only just relying on the drone's propeller to be like well-built, but you have something to take the brunt of these hits."
"And that is not just if you squirm into something.That is also if it crash lands, if it crash lands upside down.It's just so nice to know in your heart when you're flying with it that it will be able to take a little bit more than a regular drone where there is unprotected propeller."
"So I still think that this is probably one of the best products DJI has ever put out because it appeals to everyone to pick up a drone and start flying with it.I'm not sure that's what we need in 2025 given the situation, but still, it's cool to see the democratization of these kinds of technologies."
"So thank you for watching.See you on the next one."