Polestar 4 - Living With It - EV Hour

We find ourselves behind the wheel of the Polestar 4 once more, in a brand-new video where we share our latest thoughts and impressions about living with and frequently using the elegant SUV EV.
"If this was your opening to an average EV hour video, I would be flying with my drone right now, showing you a perfect angle on this beautiful October harbour.But that is not the world in which we live in."
"Right now, I have the Polestar 4 on loan, one last loan, and this is a living with it test where I prove to you that this is one of the best EVs on the market.Through proper testing, in-depth testing, where we get to the nitty-gritty stuff, like charging, the Polestar app, that kind of stuff."
"But as I come to you now, there's a drone ban in Denmark for complicated reasons.So I'm going to be relying a bit more on stock footage on this one.I hope you're okay with it.But that should not draw you away from this thing."
"This is still one fantastic car, in almost all ways.And I've been blessed with driving it for one last time, because to me, this is still one of the all-time greats.So how about we take it for a drive, people?Welcome to EV Hour."
"As you've no doubt seen from my reviews and others, spaciousness is a hard thing to nail down, because it depends on a lot of different parameters and factors.This Polestar 4 is supposed to have a swooping bonnet line.That's why it cannot have a rear window."
"But even so, I just finished a hiking trip to a Danish island off the coast, with three burly dudes in full hiking gear, sitting here as we drove from point A to point B, where our hiking trips took place.Now, the Polestar 4 did not buckle."
"It is because of the comfort of the seats.It is because of the spaciousness for your feet, usually something which has been sacrificed in order to fit more batteries in here.And sure, even these small media controls and ventilation controls alongside climate control really did come in handy."
"So, it can be full of surprises for sure, but one thing that I want to hammer home the point of, which is something that has come into clear view once I've lived with this for about a month, is that this is a spacious car.Much more spacious than you might think when you look at it from the outside."
"I think that is really important as well.And now a small section dedicated in this video to range, because I know that is still at the forefront of what a lot of people think when they buy EVs, when they use EVs.I honestly never really got it."
"In this Polestar 4, right now as I can tell you, I have 61%, as you can see there, at 266 kilometers of range.Now, in terms of whether or not this is accurate, I found it to be mostly accurate when I was driving."
"I think it tops out at around 480 to 500 kilometers on a full charge, which happens fairly speedily.Again, we can talk kilowatts and we can talk battery sizes, but in my experience, most of that kind of fades away when people want to talk real world usage.So I will leave it like this."
"This will comfortably take you around the block, big trips and small, at least here in Denmark, without you having trips to the plug all the time.It is not a range estimate that lies or that changes all of a sudden, depending on your drive style."
"It gathers a lot of data while you're driving.So honestly, that is not an issue I've had with the Polestar 4 and remains one of the car's strengths.During my absence from the Polestar 4, the company has pushed a whole host of large OTA upgrades to the car to fix a host of issues and improve a number of features, too."
"This is the nature of modern EV technology.It doesn't stand still.And while errors would be treated as part of the car's backbone yesterday, it's not the case today."
"Still, I can only report on the issues that I've actually encountered, which is not many.I know others have different experiences and I respect that, but whether it's stability, sensors, adaptive cruise control, or the internal sensors telling me I'm tired or not adhering to the speed limits, I just haven't experienced those issues."
"Those are still annoying for sure, but they're just that in all the cars I've tested and they can be turned off.Another word on that range thing, because I know WLTPs and what's real range and how fast can I actually charge this thing so that there will be no problems in day to day usage."
"I've driven a lot of EVs and I think about this a lot.And I will say that one aspect that is underestimated quite frequently is Google.And Google itself has been a true software partner for Polestar for a long time now.It doesn't mean you can't bring your iPhone, but if you choose to lean into Google Maps in particular, you'll find many useful things."
"So let me show you.So right now I'm going someplace, as you can see, but I can add a stop to that pretty easily by clicking up here and then selecting a destination, which could then be a charging station.But right here, it will not only show me what charging stations are available, it will show me how fast they charge and also how many chargers are currently available."
"This might be completely normal for a lot of people.They already know they use this feature a lot, but I don't personally think so.I think a lot of people are more nervous about charging than you and I are necessarily.So right here you can see a normal one type two is only 11 kilowatts, but that's not the same for all of these."
"It can be a vastly different experience here at 50 kilowatts and these will go all the way up to 300 or even more.So it has a pretty big impact on the way that you charge, which leads me to a really important point."
"Let's talk Polestar Charge, the app that will make all of this a lot easier.So what to say here at the end of all things, as Gandalf said, well, I hope that I have demonstrated to you beyond all shadow of a doubt that this is a fantastic vehicle, whether it's to drive, to charge, to run as a school bus with kids in it, or with friends on a hiking trip."
"No matter what you throw at it, it's spacious.It works well.It's responsive to drive and does all the things that a normal car should, but at the same time, I mean, just look at this thing."
"It is gorgeous to look at, perhaps one of the best looking cars ever made, at least as a consumer model, if you ask me.And at the same time, it's special somehow.I don't mind recommending this once more."
"I don't feel bad.I don't feel a hint of bias.My bias is that I love this.I would recommend this over almost anything.And I can almost say this with absolute certainty."
"This is the car I'm saving for.When I earn a little bit more, this is the one I'm going to buy.So, take that for what you will."