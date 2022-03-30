GRTV News - Sony shares an update on two upcoming PlayStation Productions projects

These being the God of War TV series and the Helldivers movie.
"Because over the evening, or yesterday evening rather, a few different companies shared a lot of information about the film projects that they have coming up down the lines.Now Sega was one of them, and we're not going to be talking about Sega today, but if you are interested in the sort of Sonic the Hedgehog universe they've been cooking up over there at Paramount, or with Paramount rather, then the good news is they have another thing in the works, I think coming the year after Sonic the Hedgehog 4, so it's probably not going to be another Sonic the Hedgehog film, it'll be like a spin-off theatrical event or something like that. Exciting."
"But the other company that has been doing, or sharing a little bit of information about its upcoming adaptations is Sony, through its Playstation Productions portfolio, or banner I guess you could say.And particularly we're talking about both God of War, the TV series that is in production over at Prime Video, and then also the Helldivers movie, which will be obviously a theatrical release.So, a few different things to look forward to, let's dive on in."
"So to begin with we have Shogun and the Boys director joins the God of War TV series. Amazon and Playstation Productions have finally shared some good news.So yes, it's been three years since Sony confirmed the TV series based on God of War was on the way. Two years went by without any noteworthy news, at least not positive, so it was no surprise when Ronald D. Moore took over as the new showrunner last year.Seems like he's been busy the last year. Deadline reveals that Frederick E. O. Toye, also who's got credits working on Shogun and the Boys from Fallout, will direct the first two episodes of the God of War series."
"They also confirm that pre-production has started in Vancouver and the rumoured casting has begun.Let's hope this means we'll get a bunch of exciting news about the project in the coming months, which means it's time to speculate and dream.Who do you think and hope plays Kratos and Atreus in the God of War TV show?"
"So we've got Helldiver's movie will be directed by Fast and Furious 9's Justin Lin and be written by the guy that made Until Dawn, It and The Nun.So with a lot of horror, a lot of horror experience for this writer.Playstation Productions seems to be in a rush to finish their movie and TV plans before the holidays.It's been mere hours since we learned that Frederick E. O. Toye will direct the first two episodes of the God of War series."
"And now it's time for an update about a fairly fresh project.The Hollywood Reporter announces that Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9, a few episodes of True Detective and Community, is set to direct the Helldiver's movie we heard about at the start of the year.We're also told that Gary Doberman, It, The Nun and Until Dawn has written the script."
"Another interesting note is that people at THR claim that Lin aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story while building out a world and mythology.Find the humanity in the characters from these crazy games? Is that what you want from a Helldiver's movie?So yes, two quite significant news beats there about upcoming adaptations."
"I think the God of War one is quite interesting because those three shows are all pretty well received shows.Shogun, The Boys and Fallout. You could say that they probably...Well, you'd say that Shogun is better than the other two, if I'm like a filmmaking or TV making perspective.But none of them are particularly bad shows. They're all well put together with decent stories and they're all pretty much universally loved."
"So having somebody that has experience working on those and has clearly done good work in the past working on this God of War show is exciting.It's promising. It means that, you know, we've got something good to look forward to.Granted, it's still very early days at this point.Yes, we have a director attached. Yes, we have a new show running. Yes, pre-production is beginning in Vancouver."
"Yes, we're expecting cast and news soon, but things can always change. Things can always happen.So until until filming properly begins and Toye is in the director's seat, things can change.But so far, that's good news, I think.And I think that's something to be excited about, about this TV show that if it's starting pre-production now, probably won't premiere until 2027."
"You'd think because they're not going to start filming it in 2025 now.So unless they do, they pull a fallout and fast track it, which is probably not the best decision for the first season of a TV show.You'd expect 2027 to be earlier.So anyway, good news for a show that has been in limbo for a long while."
"As for the Helldivers movie, this one's a little bit different because Justin Lin, well, he can make kind of bombastic action films.I don't think anyone points at Fast and Furious 9 as some sort of great example of what you want from a film.It's an entertaining movie and, you know, you can you can sit through it and enjoy it.Sort of switch your brain off and enjoy it a little bit."
"But it's it's not a great film.So having Justin Lin as the director doesn't necessarily imbue a huge amount of faith.And as for the writer as well.Helldivers, I know it has sort of horror, horrific sort of themes and vibes to it with the global war, the bugs and the robots and all these different factions that are hellbent on destruction, essentially."
"It's not a horror game.So having somebody who has made, you know, the IT films, the Nun, Until Dawn, movies that are very kind of small scale horror themes in the grand scheme of things.You know, they focus on an encounter with a specific monster.It's an unusual setup, really."
"And the idea of finding humanity in the characters and weaving timely themes in the story is also somewhat odd as well, because Helldivers, again, this is why Helldivers is a movie is strange, because it doesn't really have characters.You you play a nameless soldier that is meant to die in the games.So to now try and push this sort of character driven narrative is perhaps not the direction forward, but we'll see how it goes."
"You know, it's early days still haven't heard much more about it.And again, things might change. Justin Lin might drop out as director.It might not get made. All these things can happen.But it does seem like it's on its way."
"So we'll have to stay tuned and see how the film ultimately shaves up.But one thing you would say about PlayStation productions is that their projects are of varying quality.You know, you look Uncharted and you look at Until Dawn.The movies are a bit all over the place and the TV shows are a bit the same."
"The Last of Us season one, Last of Us season two, you know, it's ebbs and flows.I don't think they've quite got the adaptation idea right yet.So I have to stay tuned to see how this is.But that's the time I have. So thank you for joining me."
