ASUS ROG Azoth 96 HE (Quick Look) - Sleek and Compact

This wireless gaming keyboard has a 96% form-factor and is designed to offer razor-sharp and responsive inputs while having a premium and sleek appearance.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This keyboard is, I'm pretty sure, the most expensive keyboard that we've ever featured here on the show."
"Or at the very least, it has to be in like the top three.This is the Asus ROG Assof 96 HE.The Assof series in general is for enthusiast consumers.It is not something you just go in and buy."
"At the very least, Asus is appealing to their core user base that really wants a keyboard that does something very special.And the Assof, the ROG Assof 96 HE is really much a part of that.So while there is no singular, like it doesn't have vertical takeoff or anything like that's brand new, crazy, innovative, but they are tuning, fine tuning and creating a no compromise keyboard that for those enthusiasts might be worth the buy."
"And what is that price exactly?Well, we're talking 3000 Danish kroner.It is really hard for an apples to apples comparison with dollars, but let's say that it is 400 there or thereabouts."
"That would be kind of accurate.There is a little bit of an extra tax here.So I would rather urge you to check out local pricing.But at the very least, what we're seeing here is three times what a expensive Keychron keyboard would cost or at the very least double of what other flagship gaming keyboards will cost."
"Now, what does it do?Well, it doesn't do anything particularly different other than it offers a spec wise bump that is really interesting to behold.So first and foremost, this dude is incredibly heavy."
"I mean, you can feel it.It's solid plastics all around with a metal top cover.These PBT double caps here are fantastic.There is a four quadruple gasket layer with proprietary technology for cushioning, meaning that this click is both as responsive as it needs to be."
"And it's also as comfortable as it needs to be with a very particular sort of subdued sound profile that I have heard elsewhere, but not quite like this.It's just very comfortable even for the ears to listen to.And I think that's kind of the tuning that Asus was going for."
"Now, obviously, since this is an Asus keyboard, all of this is basically hot swappable, meaning that you can, without soldering required, do almost adapt anything about this particular keyboard.That also includes, by the way, electronically adapting the actuation point of each of the keys."
"And you can do that through this little 1.47 inch OLED panel that is up here on the side.I love this little OLED panel.There is a little sort of clicky button here.I'm hesitant to call it a wheel because it doesn't spin, but there is a sort of a mode selector here, and then you can click it up and down."
"So that would be for volume.That could be for swirling RGB effects, which can also be set with Armoury Crate, or the actuation point of the keys, meaning of high, high, how high or high, low you wanted it to go."
"Now, it has Bluetooth.It has what is called Speed Nova 8K, which is essentially 8,000 hertz polling rate through its wireless dongle, 2.4 gigahertz, and wired.It will run, they say, 200 hours with no RGB on, but through that Speed Nova 8K dongle, which is really cool."
"And it comes with this magnetically attached wrist rest.I'm not going to say that this in and of itself is worth the money.I'm not even going to say that Asus' own ROG HFX V2 magnetic switches and the ROG Hall sensors in there are either."
"It's a fantastic typing experience.It's a fantastic gaming experience.It is still, well, leagues above a very good Keychron keyboard, I would still say.Does that mean that it's worth three times as much?I don't know about that, and I'm not going to make judgments based on whether you think that it is."
"What I will say is that it is great, and when you are great, there is more wriggle room in pricing.At the very least, it doesn't seem like Asus has taken you for a ride.See you on the next one."