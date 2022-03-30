GRTV News - It seems like Call of Duty on Switch is beginning to take shape

Sledgehammer is currently hunting for developers with experience working on the platform.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be rounding out the week by talking a little bit about Call of Duty for the simple reason that a new job listener has gone around and it's sort of given us an insight as to what the future holds for Call of Duty and how they're going to make good on a promise that Microsoft made, well at this point a good four years ago I believe?But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look."
"So yes, Call of Duty Studio is looking for developers with Switch experience.Microsoft did promise that the series would be launched on Nintendo's formats, but so far this hasn't happened.So yes, ahead of Microsoft's massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard, they promised to continue releasing the Call of Duty series in other formats and said that this would also include Nintendo hardware."
"But even though Call of Duty Black Ops 7 didn't make it to Switch 2, there are signs that things may now be moving forward.Observant Reddit users have noticed a new job listing from Call of Duty Studio Sledgehammer, which specifically states that it is a bonus if the applicant has Switch experience.Of course, this may not mean anything, but it is still plausible that work on Call of Duty for Switch 2 is now underway."
"Switch 2 is said to be close to Xbox Series S in terms of performance and as we know, Microsoft's budget friendly console also gets the games.Black Ops 7 will probably be left out, but perhaps 2026 will be the year when a new regular Call of Duty also comes to a Nintendo device.So it looks like it's on the way. It looks like we're going to finally see Call of Duty coming to Nintendo Switch platforms."
"I would be careful with this if you're a Switch fan who's been eyeing up Call of Duty for a while for the simple reason that there's been a lot of games that are made from current gen platforms on console that have been ported to the Nintendo Switch family and struggled.Granted, it hasn't been as bad as of recent with the Switch 2. The Switch 2 is a much more powerful console, but Call of Duty asks a lot in performance manner, in a gameplay manner."
"It's a very fast game with a lot of things that it offers. I mean, on console, you're looking at it like you want everything downloaded, like 150 gigabytes or something absolutely mad.It is a behemoth of a title, and I think it could be a little too different for how Nintendo's platforms are structured.That being said, there are a lot of very excellent porting studios out there, people who are very experienced at porting games to the Nintendo platform."
"Maybe this will be a more seamless transition than expected, but there's been a lot of horror stories with current gen titles being ported to Nintendo platforms and struggling a tad.So we'll have to stay tuned and see how this ultimately shapes up, but the good news is that it looks like there's a promise that Call of Duty will be coming to Nintendo Switch platforms.Most likely only Nintendo Switch 2, for that matter, is on its way. And by the looks of things, Sledgehammer, a studio that has been almost pushed to the side a little bit as of recent, part of the Call of Duty family."
"It looks like Sledgehammer might be the ones that have to take on the brunt of the workload for the porting efforts. But again, we'll stay tuned as we hear more about this.But the good thing to know is that it looks like it's finally happening, and maybe 2026 is Call of Duty to be the one? Maybe 2027? Depends how fluid the development is, who knows.But we'll stay tuned and we'll keep you posted with any more developments about that, and otherwise, that's all the time that I have."
"So thank you for joining me on today's GRTV News, but I'll be back now on Monday, so enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."