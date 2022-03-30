Polestar 3 - EV Hour

Is this the best car of 2025? Magnus actually seems to think so.
"In exactly three years of doing this show, I have stood before three cars and proclaimed that they had won my heart.The BMW i5 Touring, the X-Ping G9, and the Polestar 4, and that last one is significant because this is the Polestar 3."
"It is the big brother to the 4, and it is the best of them all.This video might be a little bit gushing, but I truly mean every word when I say that this car is the best in the world.And sure, it is expensive."
"It would be, wouldn't it?But it is also absolutely amazing.From every angle, and in every nook and cranny, and every part of the driving experience, it is simply staggering."
"And I'm going to spend about the next 12 minutes, or thereabouts, to explain why.So how about we go for a drive?Welcome to EVHour.This is built on the same SPA2 platform as the Volvo EX90."
"It's a mid-ish size 5-seater SUV, and its dual-motor performance spec produces 510 horsepower through its 111-kilowatt battery.That means that this will take you from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds, and about 560 kilometers total."
"It'll charge at 250 kilowatts, meaning 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes, too.These specifications are just part of the story, though, because this car oozes character.Just like the 4, it's magnificent.It's crazy to me that the cabin and the OS experience of the Polestar 2 was one of the major reasons why I was a little bit underwhelmed by it when I first drove it those years ago, particularly compared to Tesla."
"And now, here in the Polestar 3, it remains one of the best experiences that you can have on the inside of a vehicle in 2025.So let's go over what is here.These seats in this particular version can massage you."
"They are bucket-like, they grip you so tightly, and they are fantastic to sit in.This center console here is raised, and the entire dashboard experience around you is also raised, so you feel like the car is almost hugging you.It's fantastic."
"This charging pad here for your phone works wonders.It actually charges your phone.As I've said in the Polestar 4 review a couple of times, this little volume knob here, which presses for play or pause, is fantastic, and just such a tactile way to control your music."
"The OS made by Google is just insane.It has all of the data that it needs for it to be a compelling OS system in general, and with an app ecosystem, which obviously is going to be very comfortable to use as well.You can download apps freely if that's what you want, like Prime Video, HBO, Google Chrome, Pocket Casts, there is a whole host of them here."
"And simply just having stuff like me, Audible, Spotify, using my phone for Bluetooth playback when I need to, having the Google Assistant there for quick inquiries, and then Google Maps-based navigation fit with this tiny command screen here, which obviously, obviously can just give me my map if that's what I want."
"It's absolutely gorgeous, it really is.Even the cabin back here is surprisingly comfortable.It is not the largest SUV in terms of height, and the floor is raised as well, because it has to find space for all those batteries."
"But even with all of that taken into account, it is a fabulous place to sit, it really is.And it's not just the exterior that are so pretty, this is just a great place to be.And look at this body too.It's somehow both sleek and low, while high-riding and SUV-like at the same time, completely blurring the line between model types."
"It tows 2.2 tons too.It's sustainably and ethically built, and I think it's one of the most striking shapes beyond the Polestar 4, of course, on the roads today.Let's talk charging convenience for a little bit."
"You probably already have several charging apps that will give you a map and show you different locations and charging speeds, but once you drive up to them, be that clever or speary or whatever the case might be, you will have to have a dedicated account or use your credit card to authenticate and ready that potential purchase of upcoming kilowatts on your battery."
"But if you use the Polestar Charge app, which we've already, I think, spotlighted in the Polestar 4 Deep Dive, well, then you don't have to do any of that.This is my phone, and as you can see, I'm in the middle of Copenhagen, and there is a bunch of different charging locations ready for me."
"Here's one for Clever that can do me 22 kilowatts.Here's one for OK.So the point is that with the same central credit card, I can charge via a bunch of different providers and authenticators without having to download separate app ecosystems."
"I can do all of that through Polestar Charge.And that's not all, because as we were setting up for this particular test, I was also given a digital key.This is my digital key for both Android and iOS, depending on your model."
"Obviously, this is a Polestar 3, so it worked with this.I could unlock and lock, and you can give out several keys to others.This is probably not revolutionary, but it is incredibly handy and just, I think, proves that Polestar is in this for the long run."
"They're building an ecosystem, and I think it works very well.You can still get many of the same features that you find in that in the much cheaper Xpeng G9, which is also why I was so floored by that particular car those many months, even years ago."
"But we don't necessarily only buy cars with our brains.That is why the spec sheet is one part of the combined narrative.And if we allow for all of those different things to co-exist, the brain, the heart, if these things create the purchasing decisions in combine, well then, I just love this."
"I've tried the entire video to explain why, and it's kind of come off as pampering because I did the same for the Polestar 4.I even came around in the Polestar 2.So it might just be seen as brand loyalty, and I'm afraid of that."
"I honestly am.But from the way it looks, to the way it drives, to the way that it feels, to the way that it sounds, I just really, really like the Polestar 3.I really like it, and I don't think I can find big enough words to explain to you why I feel what I feel, a problem for a journalist."
"What I can say is that for me, personally, if my life had turned out differently, I don't make enough doing these videos, even if they're popular.I would have loved to have had that in a different life.I really would."
"I don't think I'll ever make enough money to get one, but man, would I like one.And I will recommend it to you over everything else if you are buying in that particular price bracket.And I don't think praise can get any higher than that."
"See you on the next one."