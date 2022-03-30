We caught up with the author behind Joker: The World at the SDCCM to learn more about his artistic style and the personal views on current global political landscape that inspire his work.
"Hello, Gamereactor friends. This is Day 2 at the San Diego Comic-Con Malaga.I'm here joined by David Rubín, who, as you know, signed one of the posters, the official posters of the convention. He is also the author and artist of many, many other works."
"But now I'm going to switch to Spanish to talk proper and you're going to see the subtitles in your local language.Thank you very much for joining us, David. I mentioned the poster. You guys have made, I think it's, four super cool posters.I really like yours and how people are surprised from the beach at what is coming to Malaga.What can you tell me about that poster?Well, what I tried to do was to give it a narrative touch. Since my thing is comics, I tried to tell a story in a single image and make it something that was festive, to give the feeling that something very big is coming here to the city."
"People like being surprised and Malaga like being filled with fantasy and extraordinary things.It's a little bit what I think Comic-Con symbolises.At least that's what I've tried to do, to try to show on the one hand that astonishment and that theme of Málaga receiving all that fantasy, all that world of colours and things that are mixed with cosplay, with comics, with the movies, the series and everything. Receiving it all at once in his heart."
"You mentioned what this poster symbolises.Is symbolism and metaphor your trademark, your hallmark?Do you do a lot of symbolism, a lot of meaning, a lot of metaphor, a lot of double meaning, a lot of reference?I've never thought of it that way."
"It is true that I often try to play with double or triple meanings in my work.because I think it's a plus that gives the reader something more.Whoever stays in a superficial reading will have to see that they will have a good time.and enjoy the reading and the time spent."
"And whoever wants to go even deeper has other readings.Especially also to encourage rereading, which is a way to keep books alive, to keep you interested in that book that even though you haven't read it for a few years, you feel like picking it up again.and bring it back to life by reading it."
"It's something I always try to get in but didn't have it in mind as my own thing.My concern as a creator is to try to make the best comics possible.Trying to make sure that I have a good time doing it first, I also grow as an author and discover new things in my work while doing it."
"and that the people who receive it and come to them and read them, bring them also a good time, something that's always fun, something that engages them.but at the same time also give them a window into my ideas of how I see the world.or things that happen to me personally that I always sift through metaphor."
"or symbolism just not to tell my life story because I find it very boring.but to tell about things that concern me or that happen to me through science fiction.or through fiction, because I think that's something that gives it a plus.and that makes that very personal thing that you intend to tell grow even more and even more interesting and more powerful for the reader."
"All that about the more figurative sense, what about the literal, the visual?Let's see if I catch you this time more than with the figurative.Is it the blacks, the big contrasts, your visual hallmark to use black?As for example we see you dressed, is black so important?To dress yes, I usually wear black every day."
"So does my father.Sure, but not for the other one, in fact I think that before I did, I used to put in many more blacks.when I started just to cover what I didn't know how to draw or what came out wrong.But I think that the style of each one, a personal style, I believe that it ends up being cemented."
"based on learning to be aware of your own mistakes as an artist.Then, as you become aware of the mistake you have, you can use it or you can cover it up.You are covering things that you don't like, you are drawing something in another way a little bit like this.so that you get it half right and in the end that adds up to a lot of things."
"like a kind of chain and forms the style itself.Suddenly one day you say, wow, I have a recognisable style.But there are actually a lot of people who say, this was many years ago.No, no, this happens to all of us."
"It's learning to be self-critical, to realise the things we do wrong.and that on the other hand is the only way to learn how to do your job better.and learn how to fix them.And thanks to mistakes I think that's how you get to make your work grow and get better and better."
"The things that you know how to do well, that's already clear and they are not going to make you grow.Speaking of doing things better and better, Black Hammer, Beowulf, when is the Eisner going to come?Well, I don't know, I don't care, if someday they want to give it to me I think it's perfect.It is not a purpose."
"No, it never has been, any kind of award, not the Eisner or anything.For me the prize is to be able to make a full-time living from comics, to have enough people reading me and paying attention to my stories.That for me is the real prize."
"And the other things are bonuses that are great if they come, because it's not something that motivates me when it comes to making a comic.And the last one, what is the Joker doing in Madrid?He doesn't go to Orense or Ciudad Real because it's 40-something degrees, nor to Malaga, which is also very hot here."
"Joker is going to Madrid, what is Joker doing there?Well, nothing, when DC commissioned me the story of Joker: The World, they gave me the choice of where I wanted to set it, from Spain, where I wanted."
"I thought about it several times and in the end I chose Madrid.One, because I've been living in that city for a few years now and I'm getting along with it.And two, because just at that moment, well, the truth is that it always happens in Madrid.It's like the Gotham City of Spain, you know?A full whole of corruption and crazy shit."
"We have Harley Quinn presiding over the Community of Madrid.Who is The Penguin?I don't know, any one of the braggarts that are in there.I think it's such a crazy, crazy, crazy..."
"There's not a day that goes by without something from Madrid becoming a [trending] topic.and always for corruption or for this, for Ayuso's boyfriend or for the other thing, but it's always for bad shit.And just at that moment, when I was commissioned, it was the time when the elections had just been held here."
"and the current government had just been formed.And the Ferraz Street was filled every day with protests of 'Cayetanos', of well-to-do gentlemen and people of Opus Dei and so on, who went there to say, oh, dictatorship! But what dictatorship, gentlemen. That's how democracy works."
"I was also pissed off when Rajoy was in power.And I didn't go there to the PP headquarters to throw a Molotov cocktail.Well, exactly the same with this.I was so mad to see so many people screaming."
"Did that inspire Joker in Madrid?Right, and then I said, well, this looks to me like it can be turned around.And talk a little bit about the big problem we have now, not only in Madrid, not only in Spain, but globally what is happening."
"You can see what is happening in the United States, in Argentina, in a lot of countries, in half of Europe, which is the rise of the far right.The Nazis are gaining more and more power, they are even taking over expressions."
"The word freedom is not out of his mouth, at the same time that they prohibit more and more things.The other day, when host Jimmy Kimmel was fired, on the one hand they say, no, no, here freedom, freedom, but this one out because he talks about something I'm not interested in."
"It can't be like that. It's freedom for everyone.It's like an excuse that is used a lot by fascists and people of that ilk, which is, respect my freedom of speech.But my friend, freedom of speech is a two-way street, you know?For the side you don't like, it also has to be exercised."
"I thought it was something important and necessary to use a spotlight, as it is a character like the Joker, in a comic book that was going to be published in so many countries, to talk about these problems that are not only in Spain, as I was saying."
"I think it worked out well for me because they got pretty pissed off.the far-right people, they sent me death threats, and here I am, you know?It's very interesting because the Joker, of course, is Batman universe, it's Gotham universe, and we've been talking to Matt Fraction a little while ago."
"of the messages that in the same vein or political current affairs Batman is sending in his own comic.Nothing else, David, namesake, thank you very much for your time, It's been a pleasure and enjoy the Comic-Con."
"My pleasure, thank you."