GRTV News - Are we nearing the next great evolution of the JRPG?

"Today we're going to be talking a little bit about JRPGs because one of the people who is sort of most involved, best involved and most experienced with JRPGs, especially in the modern era, has come out and basically said that they believe we're very close to the next great evolution for the JRPG formula, a 3.0 as they refer to it. So we're talking specifically about Keshira Hoshino who is probably the most important person at Atlus right now. The individual that has directed several Atlus games as of recent from the Persona franchise and also Metafory Fantasio and been involved with all the other things as well that Atlus has cooked up including like Shin Megami. So somebody that's very, very experienced with the JRPG formula, but specifically Atlus' take on it."
"So yes, Keshira Hoshino believes that the JRPG is entering its 3.0 era. The game director at Atlus and head of Persona and Metafory Fantasio says we are beginning to explore the next leap in the genre. So if anyone can take credit for the global acceptance of JRPGs in recent years, it's Keshira Hoshino, director of Shin Megami Tensei, Persona and Metafory Fantasio. And the man who has brought his vision to the genre to place Atlus among the most important companies in the world, challenging a fiefdom where Square Enix has always maintained its safe bastions of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, which have failed to adapt or change with sufficient player support, even if they remain popular. However, the evolution of the JRPG is far from over, according to Hoshino, and he believes that we are now living in the dawn of the JRPG 3.0. In an interview with 4gamer, Keshira Hoshino reviews the history of the genre and divides its progress into three phases. Version 1.0 would be the conception of JRPGs in the past, what he calls true classics. He doesn't mention examples, but Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy in the late 80s would be the closest to that vision. The genre entered its second iteration with their current style, which seems of higher quality because of how much more responsive they are to the player. The next step, one that will revolutionise these games structurally and in the presentation of their gameplay, will be 3.0, and Hoshino would like to think he is forging it right now. Of course, the interview doesn't mention anything enlightening about his future, but our hopes are once again pinned on the upcoming announcement of Persona 6, the next big instalment in the genre's most famous current franchise, which Hoshino is currently working on after completing Metafory Fantasio in 2024. Who knows, maybe with the Game Awards so close, Hoshino is warning us that we'll be seeing some of that JRPG 3.0 very soon. What do you think?You know, it's fascinating for him to think that. Because anyone that's going to bring up something like this is somebody... dropping things here and everywhere. Anyone that's going to bring up something like this has to be somebody that's incredibly, not just familiar with the genre in question, but also someone that is acclaimed in it. Somebody that is regarded as somebody that really drives it forward in ways that others cannot, or have not. And Hoshino is that person, because when you look at what Atlus is doing, they are very unique JRPGs in the grand scheme of things. When you look at JRPG and how it's evolved, and he picks interesting examples there, between the sort of pioneer JRPGs of Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy that have changed into these sort of different, sort of almost action-oriented games. Things like, as of recent with... Everything's going on this morning. That's my TV just waking up for some reason. But yeah, anyway, we've gone from the original JRPGs of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, all of a sudden to this next leap, which has been these more sort of action-oriented stuff. Titles that have come from, and seen sort of, for example, like Dragon Quest shift away from these sort of pixelated, real turn-based things to more sort of broader, large-scale adventures with 3D graphics and all that."
"Now the question is where it goes next. And again, Atlus' stuff is very different. It doesn't feel like those games. It doesn't feel like the sort of archetypical JRPG, or hasn't, or wasn't, I should say. Nowadays it kind of does, because they've done so many of them to such a high good quality that you sort of almost look at Atlus as like the JRPG guys these days, despite the fact that they're not the JRPG guys. The JRPG guys were Square Enix, for example. Or Square, back in the day. So it's fascinating, because if Hashino, somebody who's very experienced with this and knows the genre, sort of inside and out, is saying that there's going to be a 3.0, that we're very close to the next great evolution of JRPGs, and you have to sort of look at it and go, what has he got cooking? What has he got cooking? What has he got in the tank that is causing him to come out with such sort of, I'm not going to say brash, but exciting statements in a way. So yeah, I don't know, we haven't seen anything new from Atlus in a long, well not in a long while, in a little while, because Metafority Fantasio is, well it's a year old now, it's not like that old, it's just over a year old at this point. But Atlus is typically one of the more efficient developers, so you'd expect them to have something on the cards relatively soon. They've done a new Shin Megami, they've done a new Metafor, they haven't done a proper new Persona in a while, which is why people are really excited about this idea of a Persona 6, and maybe that's what we'll get. But again, Atlus are very efficient, so it wouldn't actually surprise me if there's an announcement later this year at the Game Awards, or you know, sometime in early 2026, potentially with a launch planned for 2026 either. So we'll just have to stay tuned and see how this game is going to really sort of shake up the JRPG formula that so many have become familiar with. But yeah, that's all the time that I have, so thank you for joining me today for this chaotic JRTV News video. I'll be back now for the next one tomorrow morning, so thank you for joining me, and I'll see you all on that one."
