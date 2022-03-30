GRTV News - Leaked Discord messages show reason behind Rockstar firing employees

Does this finally explain why 34 Rockstar employees were suddenly let go?
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking more about those fired Rockstar employees, 34 employees were let go at the beginning of this month or we were made aware of it at the beginning of this month and Rockstar was immediately accused of union busting, Rockstar came back saying that when they discovered what was going on in a Discord server that they fired the employees for breaking guidelines."
"It seems that we've got a bit more details though as those Discord messages have been leaked from a source speaking to PeopleMakeGames.I'll first apologise though for the fact that this is a very late GRTV News, I've been dealing with some other stuff today as today's my last day before a little bit of a holiday so I have had to tidy up some other things over at the Gamereactor business but PeopleMakeGames has had a recent video where they show off these messages and essentially this comes from a source that is not someone who was fired and it's not someone who was represented by the union, however it is someone who was willing to speak to PeopleMakeGames about what went down in the Discord server."
"So initially this comes from a Slack purge, Slack by the way if you're not aware is a workplace chat server thing basically, imagine Discord but for workplaces but a lot of people have different channels and things like that that they use to discuss maybe not necessarily work related things but just sort of keep a conversation going."
"Those non-essential channels in the Rockstar Slack were deleted by management which was seen as a major hit to morale because it was a lot of ways for people to chat to one another outside of the working day without just talking about work, however you can see why management might have thought it was a good idea to get rid of that because they thought it might impact productivity."
"On a Discord server for the union members who were fired as part of this great purge as well, they criticised Rockstar's decision to take away those Slack channels and basically said it was going to be a huge hit to morale as I've said before which led to one worker essentially approaching management saying that they were unsure how these messages that were going down in the Discord were going to come across to someone who maybe wanted to, well to come across to productivity in general and they believed that it was worth management hearing about it one way or another."
"Management saw those messages and the employees were let go for breaking Rockstar's guidelines.Now this basically shines a light on the fact that it wasn't anything to do with a potential GTA 6 leak or anything like that and it was more to do with internal work affairs.The problem is that this is now a case that has been brought to the public eye by the union defending the 34-5 employees basically saying they were just chatting about things that you're allowed to chat about outside of work hours as well, they weren't leaking anything, they weren't sharing anything necessarily that wasn't to be shared."
"Rockstar still holds firm that those were broken guidelines and therefore the terminations were fair but I think it's going to be up to sort of you I think what you think whether this is a fair firing or not.You'll have to let me know and I'll be sure to check it out what you've said when I return in a short while but otherwise stay safe and I'll see you soon, bye bye."
