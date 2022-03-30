GRTV News - Ubisoft and FX to make a Far Cry series

It will debut on Disney+ and star Rob Mac.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today we have a rather interesting one for you and quite a fresh one as well actually. Because overnight it was revealed that Ubisoft and FX are going to be teaming up to make a TV series based on Far Cry. Now anyone that follows Ubisoft knows that they are not particularly new to the whole adaptation idea. They've made lots of different adaptations over the years and they have plans for various other ones as well. But now joining this list is Far Cry. So let's hop on in and see what we can expect from this upcoming project. So yes Ubisoft and FX are teaming up for a Far Cry TV series. It will feature a new setting and slated characters with Rob Mack starring and producing. Ubisoft is one of the more aggressive video game publishers when it comes to creating adaptations of its beloved series and franchises. As in the past we've seen the French Titan deliver an Assassin's Creed film and even a Werewolves Within flick. This is then on top of debuting Captain Lazerhawk, a Blood Dragon remix and Splinter Cell Death Watch animes, Mythic Quest and Side Quest for Apple TV and with plans to make an Assassin's Creed show, a Watchdog flick that is a wrap production and a Riders Republic movie also."
"Now another project has joined this line up. It has been revealed that Ubisoft and FX are teaming up to make a Far Cry TV series. The show will be based on the popular and long running game series but it won't be a direct adaptation of any specific game as rather it will feature a new setting and cast of characters. Essentially don't expect to see Vaas or the Seed family in this project as examples. Otherwise we're told that the show will be produced by Rob Mack aka Rob McElhenney before he changed his name through his More Better Productions company and also Alien Earth mastermind Noah Hawley through his 26 Keys company. Mack is also set to start and appear in the show in some manner. Speaking about making the show a reality, Hawley expressed, what I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on the theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year we'll always explore the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens as a dream come true. I'm excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared, irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen. Mack then touched on this a tad with, getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realised. Ubisoft has been remarkably generous in trusting us with one of the most iconic video game worlds ever created and through it all my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support. With the announcement still very fresh don't expect any news on cast or plot points just yet even if we do know that when the premiere does roll around the show will debut on Hulu in the United States and on Disney Plus elsewhere around the globe. And there's the official image that they've shared so far. FX, Far Cry, a new original series. So yes, Far Cry series is on its way so if you like Far Cry the good news is that there's probably plenty down the line because we are assuming that there's, again nothing official has been announced but Far Cry is such a key part to Ubisoft's core IP that we are assuming that there's another Far Cry game somewhat in development and probably closer than further away. And on top of that now we have this TV show to look forward to so plenty of Far Cry stuff coming up down the line, lots to be excited about. Again, I don't think we'll see anything official about this thing for a long while because Ubisoft does this, they like to get on the ground early and announce these things very, very, very early on. Typically speaking in the movie world you see what they'll do is they won't really tell anyone and then a story will break on a publisher-like or a publication-like deadline or the Hollywood Reporter and all the news will come out. Ubisoft doesn't really do that, they tend to get a jump on things. So, you know, for example you look at the Riders Republic movie that was announced months ago now I believe and we still haven't heard anything about it since. It would not surprise me if this is similar even if with it being, you know, attached to a major sort of television network like FX and, you know, set to debut on Disney Plus really because Hulu is owned by Disney these days. You have to look at it and say it's probably something we're going to see sooner rather than later so I think it wouldn't surprise me if by 2028 we're watching this show at the latest but as with anything just be careful Ubisoft's adaptations because like, for example, with the Watch Dogs film that finished production ages ago we still haven't heard anything about it since even though that film is made effectively. But yeah, again, more about this thing we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated but the key thing to know is that there's plenty of Far Cry on the horizon so good news across the board."
