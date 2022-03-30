GRTV News - A Blue Prince sequel may yet happen, even if it won't be a direct follow-up

Blue Prince's follow up could even be in an entirely different genre.
"So in this video today, we're talking blueprints and a potential sequel for the puzzle game.I don't know why my camera's freaking out right now, it distracted me a little bit during the intro but in any case, one of 2025's best games that has kind of been, I would say dropped a little bit by the wayside just because there's been so many great games this year is Blueprints and the creator of the game, speaking with Polygon, Tondo Rose, noted that he doesn't believe that a sequel has been ruled out yet, it's going to be pretty difficult to make a direct follow-up but Rose doesn't think that it's, a sequel doesn't need to be something like that."
"There will not be a direct sequel to Blueprints, he did say outright but there might be a game set in that universe but I can't even say it likely will be in the same genre.It would take as many risks as Blueprints took, he said, if he was to make this game.But it's, there's hope but it's also, as Ben writes here, there's not going to be any more hope for wider localisation to the game as it would be such a big task that it could take years or perhaps even as long as it did to create the game in the first place."
"Rose said it's a tough decision to let Blueprints be discoverable by many more people but potentially risk burning out myself and or giving up making a whole other game before equating it to creating a second game.So I think he's basically splitting the work between would he rather have mass localisation or wider localisation or would he rather have a second game."
"Either way, Blueprints has been one of the best puzzlers in recent memory and while it has an incredibly difficult final puzzle that has yet to be solved, it is believed by most fans, that doesn't necessarily stop people from wanting more from this game.It's created a mass community around it and it's creator has obviously drawn a lot of eyes to see what he's going to do next."
"It'll likely be years before we see what's going to be next from Blueprints but yeah, it is an exciting development nonetheless on this game and on this potential universe that we could see developed.It's probably one of those where we don't want to see it directly as something like a massive universe or anything like that but of course when something sells as well as Blueprints does or when something grabs as much attention as Blueprints does, you wonder what's next for the developer."
"It seems that Tonda Rose is still thinking mostly about what's going to be next rather than being deep into any project right now but then again, you could always think that that's another clue to the puzzle or something like that of what they're working on as I'm sure people will be picking it apart like they've picked apart Blueprints' puzzles for the better part of the year but yeah, let me know what you think about potentially Blueprints getting a sequel that could be in an entirely different genre."
"What genre would you want it to be?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more Shroud 2 News.Goodbye!"