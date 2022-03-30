Nor is it expected to appear at The Game Awards.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the more anticipated games that's coming up in the future. That is the next title from Naughty Dog, Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet. Now it got announced a few years ago and you might think that if it's getting announced a couple of years ago that it probably is relatively close, maybe even making more of a bigger sort of wave and arrival in 2026. It seems that that won't be the case, it seems that if anyone who is waiting for Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet and have been eagerly looking forward to this next project from Naughty Dog, you probably should expect to be waiting throughout the entirety of 2026 as well because it doesn't look like the game's going to be launching next year and it also doesn't look like it's going to be appearing at the Game Awards in December either. So yes, don't expect Naughty Dog's Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet to be released in 2026 and according to a usually very reliable source, it won't be shown during the Game Awards either. It was during last year's Game Awards that Naughty Dog announced its upcoming game, Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet. Unfortunately, it did not receive the usual triumph and reception the studio is known for. Early criticism arose from those who had hoped for something more from Uncharted or The Last of Us as well as for those who thought it looked generic and had other reasons to dislike it, leading to the announcement trailer receiving more thumbs down on YouTube than the Hot Mess Express called Concord, which was the most disliked game at that point on the PlayStation channel. Development had already started in 2020, so many hoped it would be completed within a year or two and thus arrive in 2026, but in the spring, the reliable Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported this did not seem to be the case. Over the weekend however, rumours have been circulating that we will see Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet again at the Game Awards on December 12th or December 11th if in the US, and that it will then be released later next year. These rumours have apparently prompted people in the know, possibly from Naughty Dog or Sony, to contact another recognised expert, Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb. He writes on social media that the rumours cause people to confirm to me that it won't be out in 2026 and it won't be at TGAs. This is, of course, unofficial information, but Grubb is obviously careful about his reputation and usually knows what he's talking about so don't expect to see Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet next month, and let's not get our hopes up for a release in 2026 either. This naturally raises the question of whether it could be a PlayStation 6 title. What do you think?Naughty Dog has so much history and talent and success behind it that they will not rush this game out the door. You can say what you want about it, whether it's the game that you wanted Naughty Dog to be working on or not, but when you look at Naughty Dog's past and what they have put out, it's generally all been of really, really, really high quality, so what they will not be doing is rushing this game to get it out the door in 2026 to meet whatever expectations have driven this belief that it'll be coming out next year. Does that mean it'll be a 2027 launch? Does that mean it'll be a PS6 launch? I'm not too sure about that. I think we're past the era of launching games exclusively on one platform unless, obviously, there is a reason behind that solely being the case. You look at Nintendo, for example, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza probably would struggle to run on a base Nintendo Switch, so the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives, but Pokemon and Metroid both can, so they're coming to both platforms, and I think you'll see that to be in the case with Intergalactic. Unless there is an astronomical leap between PS5 and PS6, of which I don't know whether we'll necessarily see that because I don't think we've really seen much about the true limits of this generation of consoles yet, it wouldn't surprise me if this is a PS5 game and a PS6 game. Whether that means, again, it will launch as a PS6 title with PS5 options or whether it will come to PS5 and get a PS6 version down the line, I'm not too sure, but it wouldn't surprise me if that's the case because I really do think we're past the point now of a new console launch and it's like, here's a bunch of new launch games. I think that's just gone now. I think that there's more of a transition that they offer, but if it's not coming in 2026, as this latest rumour specifically suggests, that it is not launching in 2026, and if it is coming in 2027, then we are getting close to the PS7 era, even if, and again, this is the other key thing, Sony has stated on multiple occasions that they intend to extend the PS5 lifecycle because it's doing really well. So the PS6 might not be a 2027 launch, there's rumours that the next Xbox will be 2027, maybe the PS6 is 2028 or 2029 because it continues to sell so well that it perhaps doesn't need to get an upgraded console at this point yet, but we'll see. Competition and evolution always drives competition, that's perhaps a better way to express it, so maybe there will be a new console for PlayStation in 2027, who knows. But the key thing to note, again coming full circle, is that Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet, A, won't be at the Game Awards, so don't expect to see anything more about that game at the Keeley hosted show in a couple of weeks, and also B, it won't be launching in 2026, so expect 2026 to be defined by other PlayStation exclusives like, for example, Marvel's Wolverine. But that's all the time that I have, so thank you for joining me, I'll see you all on the next JRTV News, tomorrow."