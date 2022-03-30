GRTV News - Ubisoft confirms closure of Tencent deal, new business model to be announced January 2026

How are Ubisoft's finances holding up after the first half of the fiscal year?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado today, we're talking Ubisoft's financials, so last week I think I did a GRTV News piece on it but last week essentially Ubisoft halted the trading of its stock and it also said that it wasn't going to be revealing its financial report which sent everyone into a bit of a panic because a delay of a financial report usually means that nothing sounds good over at Ubisoft, however we've had that financial report come our way and it seems that things perhaps aren't as bad as we first seemed. Now Ubisoft still is in a very tenuous position but as we found throughout this financial document basically scoring through about 21 pages, it essentially seems to be that Ubisoft has boasted quite a good amount of year-on-year boosts especially when we look at its overall net bookings, they're up 20% which is quite an impressive amount when we think about a company the size of Ubisoft and with the sway in gaming of Ubisoft. That doesn't necessarily mean Ubisoft is saved, as we know it's entering a deal with Tencent which is now closed or will close in the coming days which gave Ubisoft a bit of a nice cash flow to keep it going basically of about 1 billion euros, however on the turn of that we also get the fact that Tencent and Ubisoft will now be teaming up to push forward Ubisoft's three primary franchises, those being Far Cry, Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and those will be part, those will be created by Vantage Studios which is a new company which is sort of part Ubisoft, part Tencent if you get what I mean and it will also be helmed by Creative Houses, the first of these Creative Houses will deal with the three franchises I mentioned and we will be getting more information on those in the coming future. January 2026 is when we will hear about a new business model, a new operating model for Ubisoft unlocked which will be very, very interesting to hear about because we're not sure exactly how this is going to go forward. For example when we know that a company is getting acquired like EA or like Activision Blizzard was bought by Microsoft we can understand in very clear terms how that's going to affect a company or a developer going forward, however with Ubisoft when we look at something like going into business with Tencent and the future of Assassin's Creed and the future of Far Cry and the future of Rainbow Six it's really up in the air. We will get new heads of franchises for those franchises by the looks of things and they'll probably be announced around early next year as well. It might be the case that even from people who are you know reporting on the industry to people who just play games that it might not be something that we really, really understand how that's going to work as a business model in January 2026 when it's all revealed but for now we know that the deal with Tencent is closing, Ubisoft isn't getting acquired but it is moving into an interesting new era in which it's major franchises will be made in sort of tandem with Tencent. What do you think about this? Do you think Ubisoft is still on the chopping block? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTB news. Goodbye!"