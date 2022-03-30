Unboxing Magic: The Gathering - Secret Lair drops Beauty of the Beast & Featuring: Peach Momoko

Secret Lair is the most exclusive and special collectible line at MTG. Whether it's collaborations with renowned artists or super-limited sets of art and one-off collaborations, Secret Lair presents a unique opportunity to get your hands on some of the most interesting and original Magic cards. This time we're showcasing two of these special drops: one featuring artist Peach Momoko, and another with special Foil editions of mythological beasts in previously unpublished art. Check out the website for more information about the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair line.