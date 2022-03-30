GRTV News - Reanimal confirmed for February 2026 arrival

Tarsier Studios' anticipated horror game is less than three months away.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Xbox Partner Preview that took place last night.I think it was actually quite a good show, but there wasn't many, let's say, enormous announcements."
"Lots of really interesting things if you're following the games that were showed at the showcase, but there wasn't something that you looked at necessarily and thought, that's the standout thing that we need to talk about this morning.So if you've been eagerly following Tides of Annihilation, for example, there was a cool gameplay trailer."
"If you've been following 007 First Light, they finally revealed which Aston Martin James Bond will be driving in that game.And if you've been following Tarsier Studios' upcoming horror project, ReAnimal, well, we finally got a release date and that's what we're going to be talking about today.But again, if you want to see any more about the other announcements and all the trailers and good stuff, you can find it all on your local Game Reactor region."
"But anyway, ReAnimal.So yes, ReAnimal will be making its arrival on PC and consoles in February 2026.If you're looking for an early taste of the gameplay, a demo is now available to try out.So yes, ahead of the Xbox partner preview event, it was confirmed that Tarsier Studios would be in attendance to show off another look at ReAnimal."
"The horror developer known best for making Little Nightmares 1 and 2 showed up and shared a few bits of interesting news about the game, one which was a fresh trailer that teased further what to expect from this anticipated project.The other bits of news include the reveal of the release date, which is set for February 13th, 2026."
"So yep, Friday the 13th for a spooky game. It couldn't be a more fitting day.So while there's only a few months away, you might already be chomping at the bit to get into the action.And if that sounds like you, the final bit of good news surrounds the demo of the game, which has just been made available to fans on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S."
"So the only natural next question to ask is, what are you still doing here?Going to Steam, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store and try out a portion of ReAnimal?Right now. And again, I'm not going to show it, but if you want to check out the latest trailer for ReAnimal, it's here."
"Again, it's a very, if you've played Little Nightmares, you will be all too familiar with what this game has to offer, shall we say.So, yeah, already, already spring 2026 is looking to be quite a compelling one with plenty of good options.Again, we have ReAnimal, so that's coming."
"There are lots of other things that are making their arrival early next year.And that's, I think, I think we're going to get a really, really busy spring, actually, because because of the fact that GTA was delayed to autumn.Again, GTA can get pushed again and it can just like ruin everyone's launch plans."
"It really can. But for the time being, it's set to launch in October, November, sometime around then, isn't it? In the autumn time of 2026, which means there'll be a lot of people that want to avoid that time period because they know how impactful GTA 6 is going to be, which means you're probably going to get a really heavy spring and maybe even a really heavy summer as well."
"So stay tuned for that. But again, one of the games that will be making their arrival during that period is ReAnimal from Tarsier Studios.It's launching on February 13th. Again, almost the perfect date.If it was February, if it was October 13th and also a Friday, then that would be like the perfect day for a horror game."
"But, you know, Friday the 13th in February is still pretty good, a pretty good day for a horror game to release on.So if you're excited for ReAnimal, the good news is that it's about three months away, less than three months away. And if you want a teaser of what to expect from it, you can go on to various storefronts. I think on every platform it's going to launch, bar Nintendo Switch 2, to find a demo and get an early taste of the game, probably like 15 minutes or something like that."
"But again, for more about the Xbox part of the preview, you can find it all on your local Game Rector region.And otherwise, that's all the time that I have. So thank you for joining me today.And I'll see you all on the next GRTV News, which will be on Monday."
"So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side.Take care, everyone."