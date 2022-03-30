GRTV News - Epic Games and Unity partner up to bring Unity games to Fortnite

Is this one of the biggest ever deals for game development engines?
"Without further ado though today, we're talking an unprecedented deal between Epic Games and Unity.Epic Games and Unity are partnering up, not only to bring Unity games to Fortnite, as I've written in the headline there, but there's also going to be some big changes to Unreal Engine having access to Unity's cross-platform commerce platform, a lot of platforms in there."
"But essentially, these guys are teaming up and quite an unprecedented deal considering that Unity and Unreal Engine are two of the biggest game development engines when it seems to be looking at developers making games today.And gone are seemingly other days where each studio sort of had its own engine, there's a lot of projects that are now moving to either Unreal Engine 5, that's probably the big one that you hear about when you think of big upcoming games like The Witcher 4 or something like that, or Unity where people do make sometimes smaller projects but projects that can sell very very well nonetheless."
"I think Peak, for example, is made in Unity, and so you'd be probably not too worried about searching for a game that has Unity that's on the top sellers list in 2025 if you were also looking for one with Unreal Engine.However, as we see on Unreal Engine's website, both Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney and Unity CEO and president Matt Bromberg have praised this partnership as they are likely to do, it would be very weird if they didn't."
"But yeah, Bromberg said we're excited to partner with Epic Games to create more opportunities for game developers around the world, choice in open systems, great growth for everyone in the gaming ecosystem.Sweeney said, and I quote, just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that's interoperable and fair, working alongside Unity, we're helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences and find success."
"So all in all, hooray, hooray, hooray, holding hands, rainbows, daisies in the field, it all looks grand.We're probably not going to find out the actual hard-hitting details of this deal until next year as that's when it's expected to be talked about a bit more, but essentially loads of user-generated content is going to be coming to Fortnite from this because people will have access to Unity games from there, which means that Fortnite could adopt more of a Roblox-style of user-generated content where we see entire games and game modes get brought into Fortnite in that sense, and also people who make games with Unreal Engine could quite easily use Unity's ability to spread things like, you know, use their commerce platform for game promotions, marketing, have a lot more choices and have a lot more options there."
"It really does seem to be quite beneficial for game developers.I'm not a game developer personally, so I can't comment on whether this is something that sounds great but isn't going to be good, or whether this is the real deal, but yeah, let me know what you think and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"