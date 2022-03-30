GRTV News - Shroud takes aim at The Game Awards over Arc Raiders snub

The streamer has claimed that the show is rigged for the game to miss out.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about something that we talked about earlier this week actually because it's involving the Game Awards.And when we recorded that last video, which ended up being quite a long one actually because we went through all the nominations, we briefly talked about some of the snubs and some of the sort of unusual behaviour that goes into people reacting to these snubs."
"Or should we say snubs?But the one that's really picking up steam as of recent is this one relating to Shroud.So that's what we'll be talking about today because it seems like everyone has an opinion about this, about how some people are reacting to their games not being, or their favourite games not being nominated at the Game Awards in certain categories."
"So let's dive on in and talk about this increasingly viral topic.So yes, Shroud slams the Game Awards after Arc Raider's GOTY snub.The streamer has landed in some hot water after accusing the event of being rigged.So Shroud, the ever popular streamer, has once more landed himself in some hot water after accusing the Game Awards of being a rigged event."
"As some of you might know, Shroud is a huge fan of Arc Raider. It's a game we've also praised here at Gamereactor.Read the review here.So when this year's nominations for the Game Awards were presented, Arc Raider's barely got any mention at all.Shroud clearly got pissed on Steam and called out the event, saying, Once again, another year, another rigged year. That's crazy."
"Then when Donkey Kong Bonanza then ended up being one of the games nominated for the Game of the Year, Shroud absolutely lost it.Who the fuck is playing Donkey Kong Bonanza? Nobody's playing Donkey Kong Bonanza. Nobody. That is insane.So Shroud argued that the world simply isn't ready for AI-driven gameplay experiences, and he seriously hinted at the fact that the jury consists of a bunch of cowards who clearly only nominate what they consider to be safe bets."
"When Arc Raider's at least received a nomination in another character category, he felt it was a small comfort, but the overall impression from Shroud was clear.Of course, there is absolutely no basis for his claim that the show in any way is rigged.It's just plain tinfoil hat conspiracy, especially considering that it consists of both game journalists as well as industry figures."
"Most likely, he's just really disappointed that his favourite game didn't get the recognition that he thought it deserves.Do you think Arc Raider's should have been among the nominees for Game of the Year?Well, first things first, I think Arc Raider's is clearly a very popular game and it's clearly a game that has impressed a lot of people, but I don't think it's Game of the Year material personally."
"I think if you're throwing Arc Raider's into Game of the Year conversation, you're also throwing things like Battlefield 6 into Game of the Year territory, and I don't think either of those games are actually Game of the Year material, despite the fact that I think they're both pretty good and I've enjoyed my time with particularly Battlefield 6 a whole lot."
"Talking about this whole situation though, two key things to point out is one, the nomination process for the Game Awards, you know, it's not like people can vote up until the day before the nominations come out.It doesn't work like that.So again, we talked about this a few days ago, Arc Raider's launched on late, late October."
"I think it was the 30th of October it launched.Now this game basically didn't have a review window.With these big sort of multiplayer live service games like this, the ones that they sort of have to turn the servers on before you can get access to it, they don't really do review periods for them."
"So if the game launched October 30th, maybe if you're being generous, you could say that press for one maybe had a couple of days early access to it.So, you know, if you're looking at the nominations probably being due in, I'm not, well, you know, without saying dates.It wasn't the day before that you could vote up to.Let me just say that."
"So you're not giving people much time at all to play this game.And for a game to be nominated, it doesn't just have to be nominated by one person.It has to be nominated by a lot of different people.They take they take a the pool of votes from all the different people that are nominating categories."
"And then they take the the average.Well, the total tallies and they nominate the ones that have been given the most nominations.Right. So Arc Raiders has a massive mountain to climb because not only does it need to have a lot of people playing the game, but it needs to have a lot of people playing the game in a very short period of time."
"It's just fundamentally it doesn't make sense for the game to receive a lot of nominations when it gets nominated or when it gets launched.So close to the nomination period coming to a close.Now, if it launched at the start of October, it's a different story because it would have given people more time to play the game.But, you know, this is all this conversation about Arc Raiders not being nominated when there's also another really, really, really, really, really big and popular game."
"That is really obscenely acclaimed as well in the form of Dispatch that also didn't receive many nominations.Now, you don't see the folks over at Ad Hoc whingeing.Well, actually, to say that's unfair because the folks over at Embark aren't whinging, it's Shroud that's whinging.But you don't see fans of Dispatch whinging that the game didn't get nominated because they know that because of the the the launch structure of that game on two episodes for essentially a month, it means that it's not necessarily the most eligible game to be nominated this year's awards."
"Maybe next year. Typically speaking, though, games get forgotten in the in the award ceremony the year after.When they get launched so close to a game awards period like this.So it's fundamentally an inconvenient time.It's all right for someone like Shroud who spends literally 12, 16 hours a day or whatever just playing video games."
"But when people, you know, have other things to do, it's hard to dedicate your time to play a game that's supposedly really good.It's a really niche genre that people either love or hate.I personally don't find I don't divulge any joy whatsoever from extraction shooters.So Arc Raiders is not very high up on my list of things to play."
"But yet to say that everyone should go has to go and check out this game to appease the the the the fans of of of the game is absolutely maddening behavior.Like it's absolutely extortionate behavior and extreme entitlement.But anyway, the other thing to note as well is the other thing that he says is just, I think, cruel, which is the who the fuck is playing Donkey Kong Bonanza."
"Nobody's playing Donkey Kong Bonanza, which is madness as well, because it sold millions of copies.I think one of the things that particularly streamers tend to forget is the titles that they regard as sort of like the viral hits, the ones that get lots of players on particularly Steam doesn't necessarily mean that it's a huge hit all around the world."
"Donkey Kong Bonanza is a massive hit, especially for the fans in Japan, which is, you know, tens of millions of players on Nintendo consoles.So I think that's a bit that's a bit cruel.And it also shows a sort of closed mind approach a little bit about the way that video games are globally distributed, because without question, Donkey Kong Bonanza is a bigger and more notorious game than Arc Raiders ever will be, just for the simple reason that it is part of the Nintendo machine."
"So it's a very unusual, very unusual thing to bring up.It's a weird thing to sort of, you know, plant your flag on and to fight your war over.But I don't know. It's a very unusual thing as a whole.I think that this whole situation, the reactions and whatnot, they just show a bit of entitlement."
"They show a bit of lack of understanding.And at the end of the day, right, pretty much every game that gets nominated in these award shows deserve to be celebrated in one way or another.So if your game isn't up there for Game of the Year, it doesn't mean that it's you could say that it's been snubbed, but you can also look at it and say there's so many other things out there that are receiving great success."
"You know, Hades 2, like Supergiant is a small team and they made a fantastic game and they get celebrated for it.Hollow Knight Silksong, again, Team Cherry, small team.They've spent a long time making this game and they're getting success for it.Donkey Kong Bonanza, Nintendo, they don't always get nominated for Game of the Year awards."
"Actually, it's quite, it's actually somewhat infrequent.PlayStation tends to have one every year, but Nintendo, it's more infrequent, but they've got one this year.Then you've got things like Death Stranding, which like Kojima is a developer that's kind of one of one in a way.You know, you don't see many things that he does."
"So seeing him get celebrated just shows how creatively focused the game industry can be.And then you've got, I'm trying to think of the other two nominees, Claire Obscure.I mean, I think that's probably, in my eyes, I think it is by far the Game of the Year this year because of everything that it's done and the way that it's sort of reset people's opinions."
"And again, it's a debut title from a new team and it's so ambitious and it's so beautiful and detailed.And then you cap it off with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which people look at and go, that's probably the one that is the most unlikely to win.The folks over at Warhorse aren't a big team."
"They made a game in a very, very tight budget and they made a very big and a very broad game.And it's an impressive experience, an impressive title that deserves all the credit it gets.So just because Ark Raiders isn't among that category doesn't mean that the other ones are shams.It's just it didn't make it. And that's just that."
"Let's just celebrate what did get nominated and stop whinging about what didn't.You know, Ark Raiders got nominated for certain categories.If it doesn't win, it doesn't win, but it's against stiff competition.If it does win, credit to Embark and credit to the game."
Very unusual situation as a whole, though, but I think that's what all we'll say more about it now, because you keep talking about the situation for a long, long while.
"So, yeah, stay tuned for that. Otherwise, I thank you for joining me.And I hope you all have a fantastic Thursday. Take care, everyone."