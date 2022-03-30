GRTV News - Megabonk withdraws from The Game Awards

For the first time ever, a game has withdrawn itself from TGA.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, soon in the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews for all new sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking an unprecedented case of someone withdrawing themselves from the Game Awards.Megabonk is the game that is withdrawing itself from the Game Awards after being nominated for the Best Debut Indie Game category as it believes the game's developer, the game's solo developer, Verindad, I think it is, Vedinad, not Verindad, Vedinad believes that they don't necessarily qualify for it despite being nominated by the jury of select judges of which we are a part of, Gamereactor is a part of, so do with that what you may, but yeah, the game is going to be withdrawn so essentially it's not going to be nominated anymore and it probably won't win Best Debut Indie Game considering the guy has very publicly said on Twitter that he doesn't think about it."
"The interesting thing is that his reasoning might just apply to all of the Best Debut Indie Games and it might just apply to a lot of categories in the Game Awards as well because Vedinad writes and I quote, I'm withdrawing from the Game Awards, it's an honour and a dream for Megabonk to be nominated for TGA but unfortunately I don't think it qualifies for the category Best Debut Indie Game."
"I've made games in the past under different studio names so Megabonk is not my debut game." So that is sound logic but when you look at the other games that are in this category, Claire Obscure Expedition 33, Dispatch, I think Blueprints might be one of the only ones where it's maybe okay but everyone on that category has probably been involved in the production of a game before and it seems the category is instead more about it being the studio's first game."
"So yes, Vedinad has made games before under different studio names but they didn't make Megabonk, therefore this can count as a debut.It's entirely up to interpretation, it seems that Vedinad believes they don't qualify but other studios like Sandfall Interactive and Adhoc Studio who have worked on Ubisoft games, have worked on Telltale games, have worked on other games altogether are still keeping their nomination going forward."
"It's worth noting especially for Sandfall Interactive that there are a lot of new people, a lot of first timers that worked on Claire Obscure Expedition 33 in a team of about 30 so you could say they deserve the best debut if it goes that way.It's the only nomination that Dispatch got so you might argue that it should go there."
"Either way, it's a really, really interesting debate that's been brought forward and it is the first time that any person has ever withdrawn themselves from the game awards.Does anyone really think that Megabonk would have won that category?No because it's incredibly, incredibly contested unfortunately for Megabonk despite it earning a million sales and being one of the best indie games that we've seen released this year."
"However, just because it wouldn't have won doesn't mean that it's not important that it's withdrawing its nomination now and making a statement about these categories in a way.Whether Vedinad wants to have done or not, in a way he has made a statement that says the game awards categorisation is flawed at least in this category because it is just allowing people who have made multiple, multiple games to go, well this is my debut, this is my new independent studio."
"Again, it's about the studio more so than it is about the person but you get my point as I'm sure.You can let me know what you think about them withdrawing from the game awards and any other games you think should be withdrawn by this logic in the comments down below and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"