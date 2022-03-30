The path of the mangaka - Kenny Ruiz San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview

We caught up with Kenny at the SDCCM in his Andalusian homeland to talk manga and influences, master Osamu Tezuka and his new work in a Galaxy far, far, away...
"Alright, hi friends, I'm at the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, this is day 2, pretty much the end of the day, and we are about to talk to a mangaka who is really nice, a Spanish mangaka, actually Andalusian, like the event, and I've heard a lot of things about you, all of them very good, not all, not all, you're here to both share your work and also to teach young artists how to draw proper, so first and foremost, how would you describe your manga style, with a little bit of a Spanish touch?Yeah, absolutely, absolutely with a Spanish touch, the most important thing in my style is that I have all of the storytelling of the manga artist, but I have the knowledge of the European artist, so when I show my story or my storytelling to the mangaka publishers in Japan, they really appreciate that, I have the timing and I have the expression like the Japanese readers want it, but I have a different way to show the world, to show the design of the characters, and that's my only tool to do something different in all of this competition market like a manga style."
"Which would you say was the key to your success in the Japanese market with Phoenix?With Team Phoenix, I am useful because it is a mix in between all of the characters that the master Osamu Tezuka was created, Osamu Tezuka is the god of manga in Japan, so for the authors in Japan it's super difficult or hard, it's a big responsibility to do an adaptation of the god of manga, but for my European, I have a different approach, I can touch this character with a different respect, absolutely respect, but a different way, and that is exactly like the publisher of Champion Magazine wanted to this history, so my series Team Phoenix is a great crossover in between all of the characters that Osamu Tezuka was created."
"Fantastic, and we can enjoy that in Europe as well and in America?Yes, absolutely, in America it's published by Udon, in France by Vega, and in Spain by Planeta, and it has a super great distribution, because all of that, all of the team are very proud about this work.What can you tell me about your personal style and how it evolved since you started drawing manga?At the first step of my career I worked from a European point of view, so in this step I worked in big pages, with the storytelling so slowly, similar to Hergé, Black Sabbath, this is my point, but day by day I am more focused in the storytelling, focused in the expression, focused in the emotion, and let in the side the backgrounds or the ambience."
"Today my storytelling is more efficient and more focused in the evolution of the character, so now I have this type of drawing more detailed, but the composition of the pages is absolutely oriental.What can you tell me you are working on right now, that you can disclose?Yeah, it is easy to say for sure, I can say I am safe now, because I am working in Star Wars, and I created a new character from a new manga, running the path of the lightsaber, and I have the chance to create my own character, my own universe and my own history, ambient in between of the episode 8 and 9, in the sequels."
"Alright.Alright, you can touch that.Yes.It is used before, spoiler, the death of Luke Skywalker, so I take this moment in the galaxy."
"He didn't die technically, I am so sorry for that, he didn't die.He didn't go forever.He went for a communion with the force.With the force, he never, how to say in English, anyone goes forever."
"It is like he said, something like that.I take this moment in the history and I have a space to create my own character there.Are they force sensitive?I can't say you anything about that."
"I don't know who it is.Because I remember the kid at the very end of the movie, like, taking the groom with the force.Yeah, you remember, that's the epilogue of the episode 9, and it is super beautifully sequenced, but I can't tell you anything until the comic is there."
"When is it going to be out?We hope it stays out in New York Comic Con maybe, in the store, but only with a great preview, you know?But in the stores it's from December.All right, and final one, talking about Star Wars."
"You're going to teach young artists tomorrow how to draw, in a live drawing, in a panel, in a workshop.So what can you tell me about that?Yeah, it is because I'm working with Clip Studio Paint, and that is the best software in the world, maybe.And it's super useful to do manga, concrete."
"And I show how I draw a complete page of my new manga from Star Wars.It's the first time I can show my character and my own spaceship.And I draw it duly, explain the tools and the specificity of the Clip Studio Paint, the big software you can buy.And I have a present from all of the people who arrived to the conference."
"Take a free license to use the software from 3MOS.So if you are interested, come with me.That's fantastic.And yesterday we were with the two Ahsokas."
"We were also talking about Star Wars.So thank you so much for your time.Enjoy the Comic Con.Arigato gozaimasu.Gracias."
"And may the force be with you.Oh, thank you.Thank you.Arigato gozaimasu.And may the force be with you."