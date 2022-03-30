GRTV News - Codemasters won't deliver a new F1 game in 2026

Rather F1 25 will get a paid expansion to fill the gap ahead of F1 27 in 2027.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about EA and specifically the Formula 1 series that they usually crank out from Codemasters."
"Now the reason we're talking about it is because the F1 series has become another one of EA's annual sports series in that every single year we can expect a new F1 game to come out.Now Codemasters does their games kind of on a bi-annual basis in that every two years we typically get a breaking point chapter, every two years is like the big game and the one in between is sort of like a more mediocre evolution of the formula."
"But 2026 will be different because there won't be a mainline F1 game coming out next year, they're skipping a year, meaning the next F1, the next titled F1 game you see will be F1 27.EA doesn't like to refer to it as the game being delayed, even though an annual game missing a year kind of implies a delay."
"But the reason they don't like to imply it as a delay, well they don't like to refer to it as a delay rather, is because 2026 will see new F1 content but in the form of a paid DLC coming to F1 25 instead.So anyway let's take a look and see what's happening."
"So yes EA confirms next F1 game won't arrive until 2027, F1 25 will get a 2026 update as paid DLC instead.So after pumping out annual Formula 1 games since the acquisition of Codemasters four years ago, they've now decided to hit the brakes ahead of next season."
"Instead they're choosing to bet on a paid expansion for the existing F1 25 which will be expanded with new content for 2026.According to EA the decision is partly based on the positive response F1 25 has received from players, as well as the fact that the changes coming next season make it more logical to build on the existing game."
"Lee Mather from Codemasters assures that they are still fully invested in F1 and that the breathing room created by the expansion gives them the opportunity to build for the future.A multi-year plan extends this year's excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world."
"EA is yet to confirm when we can expect this DLC or what it will cost but the real 2026 season is set to begin in Australia on March 8th next year so odds are that the expansion will drop around that date as well.As for the next full-scale entry, EA confirms that it will arrive in 2027 built from the ground up to reflect the modern era better than ever before."
"Now I'm not too sure when this expansion will come out but EA, F1 games don't actually tend to launch at the start of the season, they do tend to launch around May, sort of, as we, you know, late spring early summer time period so it wouldn't surprise me if they hit that same sort of window again and the reason they do that is typically because Codemasters, as much as they get access to a lot of the F1 stuff, you know, F1 cars or F1 is a business itself that is a massive, like, astronomically large so Codemasters, as much as they do get on the ground for a lot of these things, they're not going to get access to the new cars before the teams are ready to unveil them to the world so, you know, if the first race of the year is in early March, if there's testing probably in sort of February time, Codemasters probably won't be getting a look at those cars until, I'd say, the earliest in February and even then the testing cars are very different to the race spec cars or the season spec cars rather, shall we say, so I don't think it'll be, I think it'll probably be later than March because they want to make sure they accurately portray the various vehicles and to do that they'll need access to them and also as well, the other thing is that, you know, next year is a weird year for Formula 1 because it's sort of a big regulation change and when we see these big regulation changes in Formula 1, typically the grid kind of is just chucked into a bag and shaken up, it's hard to tell who's going to come out on top, you know, the last time this happened you'd come off a long period of Mercedes domination and then it became Red Bull domination for a long while and now it's sort of slowly transitioned into McLaren but the point is that if you, you wouldn't feel too confident about saying who's going to be running away with the design philosophy for the 2026 season and beyond because it's hard to tell, it's really hard to tell, so I don't think you'll see this come out right at the gates because they'll want to take a little bit of time to make sure they accurately reflect it but anyway, the key thing to note is that F126 isn't going to be a reality, you're going to get a paid DLC expansion for F125 instead which, I don't know, maybe it'll rename the game to F126 but it is really still F125 and then otherwise the next mainline game, which will probably be the one where you'll see the major sort of changes that come into the game, the design philosophy changes that really affect how these cars operate on track, that is going to be saved for F127 which is what we're tentatively calling it, which will be in 2027, so that's all, that's what's worth knowing if you like this racing series from Codemasters and EA and it's also, as well, good bit of news because it means that Codemasters still has, you know, gas in the tank, shall we say, because it was looking pretty bleak for Codemasters earlier this year following its later layoffs and concerning sales figures and whatnot for F125 but clearly this decision here means that we're probably going to get at least, at least F127 in a couple of years time and hopefully that'll be the one that reinvigorates the developer or something but anyway, that's all the good news about that so stay tuned for more on that when we hear about it and otherwise that's all the time that I have, so I'll see you on the next GRTV News tomorrow!"