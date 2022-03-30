GRTV News - Sadie Sink joins the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars

The speculation grows on who Sink will be playing in the upcoming team-up movie.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we are talking Avengers Secret Wars."
"The headline is slightly different, let me just change that for you guys, because Sadie Sink is joining the cast now.Sadie Sink, you probably know her from Stranger Things, you might know her from other films such as The Whale, you might know her from Spider-Man Brand New Day if you're a time traveller who's been to the future and for some reason has only seen Spider-Man Brand New Day and all of the things that you could have done with a year ahead from now."
"Sadie Sink has officially joined the cast of Avengers Secret Wars it seems, as Deadline reports that she will be in London not only doing her West End debut, but she'll also be filming at the London set where Avengers Doomsday I believe is currently being filmed.So it's said that she'll be joining later next year, later in 2026, which does seem to rule out her appearance unless she comes in in some sort of cameo from Avengers Doomsday as you'd imagine they are massively into the post-production phase of that film by that point as it is launching in December 2026. In any case, we're still unsure of who Sadie Sink will be playing in either Spider-Man Brand New Day or Avengers Secret Wars. There's belief for all sorts of theories, some people think that she's Felicia Day aka Black Cat, some people think that she's Mayday Parker who will be the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, there's other people who think that she will be Gwen Stacy, there's all sorts of characters that Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man Brand New Day. There's even rumours that she could be Jean Grey which would again tie into the Secret Wars rumours perhaps because that's apparently going to be a big reset of the Marvel timeline, of the MCU timeline. There's going to be a big button pushed it seems at the end of December 2027 when whoever is around in that film, whoever survives Doomsday I guess, gets to go in and fight whoever the Secret Wars villain is, might be Doctor Doom again, who knows?It's very interesting to see that this has already been confirmed because she is one of the first confirmed cast members of Avengers Doomsday out of the sort of Marvel regulars I guess who would be like, oh my god what's his name, the guy who plays Falcon for example, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, you'd imagine all of those people are going to be in there, maybe David Harbour too, another Stranger Things alumni but yeah, we're still unsure who Sadie Sink will be playing but that only gives us more space to speculate. Spider-Man Brand New Day will be arriving next July so by that point you'd hope that we know who she's going to be but otherwise I think fans are free to sort of jump to whatever conclusion they like about whoever she's going to be because either way she'll probably have some sort of superpowers, I would doubt that she would be Gwen Stacy, probably because if she's going to be in Avengers Secret Wars she's going to have more than just an appearance as a human and someone who's going to be kicking arse or whatever but yeah, let me know who you think Sadie Sink's going to be, do you think she's going to be a good addition to the MCU or not, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye!"