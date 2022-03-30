With a record-breaking 12 nominations.
Today we have quite a long one for you actually because the Game Awards nominees have been announced for 2025, meaning we're going to go through them all.
"Before we do though, the key thing to note basically is that there was one big winner this year and that is Clerbskill Expedition 33.I don't think anyone really expected this game to not receive a lot of nominations but I think it has surprised a little bit because it has become the most nominated game in Game Awards history."
"Although granted there is a slight catch to that because it's not the most nominated game across the most categories, it's just the most nominated game in total.Sounds a bit confusing but we'll explain it, so let's dive on in.So yes, here are all the nominees for the Game Awards 2025."
"Clerbskill Expedition 33 has already received the most nominations in history and could potentially be the biggest winner yet.So yesterday, all the nominees for December's Game Awards were finally announced.Selected media outlets, including us at Game Rector, have been picking favourites over the past month and there are several interesting observations to be made."
"Perhaps the most exciting is that Clerbskill Expedition 33 is nominated in 10 categories but actually has 12 nominations, 3 in the Best Performance category where Ben Starr, Charlie Cox and Jennifer English are all candidates.That's the most ever, beating God of War, Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 2 which only had 11 nominations."
"Also noteworthy is that Death Stranding 2 on the Beach and Ghost of Yotei both have 7 nominations, followed by Hades 2 with 6, Hollow Knight Silksong with 5 and Split Fiction with 4.We also note that we are getting a classic Nintendo vs Sega showdown as both Mario Kart World and Sonic Racing Crossworlds have been nominated in the Best Family and Best Sports slash Racing categories."
"We'll soon find out who is the king of kart racing, although of course it could end in a tie or with neither of them winning an award.And are you ready?Because here we go."
"So here are the nominees and the categories.So Game of the Year, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Hades 2, Hollow Knight and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.Now you might look at that and think there are some interesting misses, and the current sort of viral thing is obviously Shroud calling out why Ark Raiders isn't nominated there."
"You gotta remember that Ark Raiders launched on October 30th and the nomination ballot, you know, it's 18th of November right now, but the Game Awards, Geoff Keighley and the Game Awards need time to collate the votes.So if Ark Raiders only launched on, well, late October and it didn't have a review window, you have to look at it and say, well, it probably missed the cut."
"And that's what happened with this game.So that's why, you know, you're not going to see lots of people nominating the game as one of the best games of the year.You'll see some people nominating in other categories where the competition is less stiff, but in the very, very top category, you know, it's one of the reasons why some big games don't make the cut in these things."
"It's also, you know, if you want, if a game wants to be critically received in regards to this awards ceremony, it has to understand the sort of awards process.Like for example, another example, another good example is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle because that missed last year's, that came out in December last year, meaning it missed last year's nomination period."
"And now people kind of, again, they kind of forget about it because it's almost a year old at this point, even though, you know, it's probably a game of the year nominee in many categories.Anyway, game direction, Claire Obscure again, Death Stranding, Ghost of Yotei, Hades 2, Split Fiction."
"Narrative, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding, Ghost of Yotei, Kingdom Come, Silent Hill F.Noticing a bit of a theme already.Art direction, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding, Ghost of Yotei, Hades 2, Hollow Knight, Score of Music, Christopher Lott, we'll just, you can see the names of the composers there, but we'll just say Hollow Knight, Hades 2, Claire Obscure, Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding."
"Audio design, Battlefield, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding, Ghost of Yotei, Silent Hill.Best performance, Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English, all from Claire Obscure.Erika Ishii from Ghost of Yotei, Konatsu Kato from Silent Hill F, and then Troy Baker from Indiana Jones."
"Innovation and accessibility, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Atomfall, Doom of the Dark Ages, EA FC 26, South of Midnight.Games for impact, Consume Me, Despalote, Lost Records, Bloom and Rage, South of Midnight, and Wanderstop."
"Ongoing, Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Helldivers 2, Marvel Rivals, No Man's Sky, Community Support, Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Helldivers 2, No Man's Sky.Independent game, Absalom, Bawlex Pit, Blueprints, Claire Obscure, which really by the way shouldn't be in that category, I don't think, I think that's too big of a developer."
"Hades 2, Hollow Knight, Silksong.Debut indie game, Blueprints, again I really don't think Claire Obscure should be there, but it is.Consume Me, Despalote, Dispatch, and then Megabonk."
"Mobile game, Destiny Rising, Persona 5, The Phantom X, Sonic Rumble, Uber Musume, Pretty Derby, and then Wuthering Waves.Best VR AR, Alien Rogue, Incursion, Arkhan Age, Ghost Town, Marvel's Deadpool VR, and The Midnight Walk."
"See that's an interesting one to me because I'm actually surprised it made the cut.I'm actually very surprised it made the cut because the review window for that game wasn't that long, but anyway.Interesting all the same."
"Action, Battlefield 6, Doom The Dark Ages, Hades 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Shinobi Art of Vengeance.Action Adventure, Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Indiana Jones The Great Circle, Hollow Knight, Split Fiction, RPG, Avowed, Claire Obscure, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds."
"Fighting 2XKO, Capcom Fighting Collection, Fatal Fury, City of the Wolves, Mortal Kombat, Legacy Collection, and Virtua Fighter 5, Revo World Stage.That's got to be, and you know with all due respect to the games in this category, that's got to be one of the worst fighting game categories I've seen in a long while, but that's what happens when only a limited number of games come out."
"You know, because that is a collection of older games.That's a new game, granted.That's a collection of older games.That's basically just like an update for an existing game, and that's an early access game."
"So, interesting year for fighting fans to say the least, but granted, Street Fighter, Tekken, Mortal Kombat, they're all doing really well.Family, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Lego Party, Lego Voyagers, Mario Kart World, Sonic Racing Crossworlds, and Split Fiction."
"Sim Strategy, The Alters, Final Fantasy Tactics, The Ivalice Chronicles, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Sid Meier's Civilization 7, Tempest Rising, and Two Point Museum.Sports Racing, EA FC 26, F-125, Mario Kart World Rematch, and Sonic Racing Crossworlds.Multiplayer, Arc Raiders, Battlefield 6, Elden Ring Night Raid, Peak, and Split Fiction."
"Adaptation, Minecraft Movie, Devil May Cry, The Last of Us Season 2, Splinter Cell Death Watch, and then Until Dawn, which is like a universally panned game, which shows the state of adaptations for this year, really, because there hasn't been that many yet, even though Fallout will hopefully save the year a little bit."
"Anticipated game, 007 First Light, GTA 6, Marvel's Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem, and The Witcher 4.Content Creators of the Year, Kajal, Kaizanat, Moist Critical, Sakuramiko, and The Burnt Peanut."
"Best eSports Game, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Mobile Legends, Bang Bang, and Valorant.Best eSports Athlete, Brock, Chovy Forsaken, Kakaru, Mina Ardy, and Zweiw.And again, you know, some of these games, they get nominated in certain ways, but you'd have to look at that and wonder why Faker hasn't been nominated considering his success this year."
"But anyway, eSports Team, Gen.G, NRG, Team Falcons, Team Liquid PH, and then Team Vitality.And again, there's your Game of the Year nominees, if you can't remember because obviously it's taken a while to get to this point, but Claire Obscure, Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Hades 2, Hollow Knight Silksong, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2."
"So an interesting slate of nominees.I think a lot of them are deserving, to be honest.I mean, I'm not a really big Hollow Knight guy, so I can't really comment on that, but Hades 2 is a fantastic game."
"I think Claire Obscure deserves to win it this year because I think that it surprised people in ways that they really were not expecting to be surprised.Death Stranding 2 is a fantastic sequel in every sense of the word and deserves to be there."
"Kingdom Come is also, it's somewhat similar to Claire Obscure in that way because Kingdom Come is one of those games that you look at and you go, this is the way that game development should be handled.You know, it wasn't a massively expensive game."
"It wasn't a massive team.They did it in a good time and they produced a really complex and really broad and really high quality game.So it's a great example there."
"Donkey Kong Bonanza, I think it's fine.I think it's a good game.I think it's one of the better ones that Switch 2's had, but granted, I think the Switch 2 portfolio so far has been quite, I would say above average in regards to wider video games."
"But when you look at Nintendo, probably a little bit below average.There probably are a few snubs in there, you know, maybe should Split Fiction have been nominated?I like Split Fiction."
"I think it's a fantastic game.I think that probably should be squeezed in there, but who knows?There's always snubs every year.There's always people that will bring them up and say, you know, it's a shame that so and so didn't get nominated and whatnot, but there are always extra extenuating circumstances that affect how the games are nominated."
the Game Awards again will begin on December 12th at the ungodly hour of 1am GMT and 2am CET.
But yeah, that's all the time that I have.