GRTV News - First official photos shared from The Legend of Zelda Movie set

We got our first official look at live-action Hyrule and its citizens.
"Without further ado though today, we're talking the Legend of Zelda movie which had over the weekend some set photos leaking and some set videos leaking as they are filming currently in New Zealand for that film and so as Alberto has written here, Sony and Nintendo decided they were just going to take control of the situation by sharing the first official set photos."
"It's unclear whether we would have had these by now anyway but what we do know from this is that we are going to get a film inspired by Breath of the Wild rather than any other Zelda or Link story.As you can see here, we get a couple of photos here of both Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Beau Bragson who are going to be playing Zelda and Link respectively, sorry, other way around, Link and Zelda respectively."
"Just in sort of some generic looking New Zealand plains there as you can see in the background.You can even see that it looks like this might not be a complete set because you can look over there and you can see that they've got the fields, farming fields are quite clear to see."
"You can see the unnaturally built hedges that will separate two fields and farms and things.So again, there's nothing really that we can go through here in terms of main details but the costume design looks pretty on point I would say.They've definitely got the pointed ears right without making them look too obvious."
"They've got the hair right without making it look too obvious like a wig even though you can probably tell it's a wig.It's one of those where obviously we know that these actors and actresses are going to have to have their hair styled and things like that so it's just once you know the movie secrets you know that stuff."
"But in any case, as I say, the costume design does look pretty good.It's not exact to Breath of the Wild, you see there that Link's got his sort of traditional more green tunic but you can tell from the colours and from the looks of these characters that we are going to be more Breath of the Wild and it's also confirmed that I think the plot will be following on from the Breath of the Wild game which might be controversial to some considering that it is perhaps not the best known Legend of Zelda story but it is the most recent and the one that probably the most amount of players will know as you look across the generations because Nintendo and Sony are going to want to make this a family adventure fantasy as much as possible as that's kind of where Zelda fits in as a genre anyway."
"I don't think anyone's expecting this to be like an R-rated movie or even perhaps be on the level of something like a Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings despite it being filmed in New Zealand but the fact that we are getting these full sets and mass, you know, like big efforts put into the costume design, big efforts put into making the sets look real and going out and shooting in real locations."
"We also saw from the leaked videos that the lady from Succession, oh my god what's her name, Dechen Lachman who is being poised to play Princess Zelda's mentor and guardian Impa was also shown in the leaked set videos but we didn't have any official confirmation of her arrival yet."
"But anyway, let me know what you think about these set photos, what do you think of the official look of the Legend of Zelda movie now that it's been revealed to us and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news, goodbye!"