Swann Buddy 4K & Max Ranger 4K - Upgrading Your Home Security and Its Storage

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is time to, well, bid welcome to a brand new manufacturer here on the desk.And that is always a nice thing because that means that you don't have to think about the entire history of previous products."
"You can simply look at these new products from a new manufacturer you haven't heard of or haven't touched or have any experience with before, take them for what they are, with an ignoring potential product history.This is a company called Swan and they're very, very, very serious about smart security home equipment, meaning threading the line between something which is sort of prosumer-esque feature sets and a more regular customer-friendly vibe."
"So what is it that we have here?Well, we have two different products here on the table.We have the Buddy 4K, which is a video doorbell, and we have the Max Ranger 4K, fit with a solar panel up top and a little station here where, through a dedicated antenna that you put on it, that you can actively store all of your video clips, be that from the Buddy or the Max Ranger, without the need for a cloud-based subscription."
"Now I should state that if you buy something from Swan, you will have access to both local, through something like this, and cloud backups of the footage that is recorded.And all of this is available without paying Swan any extra.Now these aren't exactly cheap."
"This set with two Max Rangers and this station is around 530 euros, and the Buddy is, I think, 200 euros, but be that as it may, it is still pretty cool value for money if you think about what you would be have to pay Arlo for just a year's worth of cloud backups and extra use on top of what you would already pay for, say, an ultra camera or something like that, or even their cheaper doorbells."
"So what can they do?Well, let's do the little doorbell first.This is a video doorbell.It has an AI voice assistant, which allows remote two-way audio."
"It is also just direct two-way audio, meaning that you can wirelessly attach this with some of the mounting hardware that you get in the box, or you can mount it where your existing doorbell is, meaning that it can receive regular doorbell power if that's what you need.You will also have this."
"This is a wireless little chime unit, meaning that that is what you will hear on the inside of your house when someone presses the button on the outside of the house.This little, these two cameras here, there's not actually two cameras, but the point is that it is a 165 degree 4K color camera."
"It has heat and movement detection and night vision with infrared.That is actually really, really cool.Those are key features.That means that you can use it under different conditions and depending on whether or not you're just welcoming a planned guest, or if there is someone that you don't want inside or that you need to stay on top of, well, then this will be able to do that in a variety of different scenarios as well."
"It also has that adaptive AI.We cannot escape it.And what Swan says it can, is that it can talk to visitors on your behalf and sound like a real person."
"That is something that we really are going to have to fully test to know whether or not it's just creepy or whether or not it lends itself more personality to what otherwise would have been a little bit cynical.So that is really cool."
"And for 200 euros, which actually seems like you get a lot for your money.That leaves us to the Max Ranger.It's a long range wireless security camera that can film, it can capture up to 600 meters.It is a 4K camera here with a solar panel up top."
"It uses inside this big sensor here.It has a Sony Stratus sensor, which is usually used for security and surveillance equipment.It has built in sirens, which is awesome.Color night vision, two-way talk, 64 gigs of local storage inside, and the same heat and motion sensing."
"When you install this, the same thing applies.It can store it on itself directly in the cloud or on a little base station.And on this base station, there is actually both SD card slot where you can expand it yourself, USB for storage, which is awesome."
"And obviously you can Ethernet to connect this directly to your wireless router or your internet solution and back it up to the cloud from there.Now, this is something that we obviously going to have to test because with security equipment, the proof really is in the pudding."
"But if it works as intended and you get these things for around 700 euros, that is really competitive as well.And 4K at color with heat and motion detection, that sounds pretty cool.Again, we'll be delivering a full review soon."
"See you on the next one."