GRTV News - Half-Life 3 could be announced very soon

Valve's long-anticipated title seems to be rather near and could be a Steam Machine exclusive.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the current really big rumours that's doing around."
"It's been doing around actually for some time now but it really started picking up steam last week when there was all these rumours that went out talking about Valve were going to be announcing a new hardware and they were going to be announcing Half-Life 3 and then the announcement was made and we got all this new hardware revealed but there was no Half-Life 3."
"So where's Half-Life 3?That's the big question.Well, the rumours are still swirling that this game is in development, that it is nearing and that the announcement could be imminent."
"So let's take a look.So yes, Half-Life 3 announcement imminent according to rumours might launch as a Steam Machine exclusive.So Valve's long-whispered return to City 17 suddenly feels closer than ever with multiple reliable insiders insisting that Half-Life 3 is finally gearing up for a reveal."
"So rumours regarding Half-Life 3 and Team Fortress 3 have been doing the rounds for quite a while now with several persons tied to Valve or its community claiming that something major is just around the corner.Among them, insider Gabe Follower who previously leaked several accurate details about Deadlock says that Valve will announce Half-Life 3 this year."
"This is further backed up by Tyler McVicar who discovered and leaked information about Half-Life Alyx adding that a reveal of the game is just weeks away.Other sources however claim that we won't see anything at the Game Awards and that Valve will unveil Half-Life 3 on its own terms, much like they did with the new hardware this past week."
"But to spice things up further, it's now also said that Half-Life 3 may very well end up being, at least initially, a Steam Machine exclusive launching alongside the anticipated hardware early next year.Tom Henderson from Indicider Gaming mentioned in a podcast that yeah, so like March or yeah probably be March because I've heard there's a big game coming out in March and I can't say just yet."
"So lots of rumours all of which should probably be taken with a few handfuls of salt but with this much smoke there's likely a fire in there somewhere.It doesn't sound completely unrealistic after all since Alyx launched alongside the Index.So what do you think about the rumours?Does it seem likely that Half-Life 3 will be a Steam Machine exclusive?Well a lot of the rumours suggesting that Half-Life 3 is coming, it all seems to be pointing in the same direction."
"So you'd have to assume that Half-Life 3 is probably very real and it's probably close.As for how they're going to announce it, that's the big question because Valve is Valve and Valve does things in their own way.As for whether it'll be a Steam Machine exclusive, that's a weird one to me because the Steam Machine is essentially just a gaming PC."
"So if that's the case, you sort of look at it and you think, how will it be a Steam Machine exclusive?Surely people on Steam will be able to pick up a copy of Half-Life 3 as well.I'm not really too sure how that will work, how they'll tailor it so that it's exclusively made for Steam Machine, what that will look like eventually because Valve won't limit themselves to just launch it on Steam Machine, it's such a big game that they'll want to tap into the 40 million concurrent users, well daily concurrent users for Steam to sell this game because it will sell tens of millions of units on the main Steam platform."
"So we'll have to stay tuned.But again, the thing seems to be that the announcement's coming and that when the announcement is made, it could be launching as soon as early 2026, so stay tuned for more on that.But yeah, that's all the time that we have on today's episode, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next episode."