Moder of Wonder Woman, from Granada to Osaka - Belén Ortega San Diego Comic-Con Málaga Interview

We stopped by the Green Room at the SDCCM to grab Belén in-between her signings and drawings for the fans to talk about her career, influences, progression, characters, and the DC-Marvel dichotomy.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, it's the final day of the San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga and this is my final interview, but last but not least, we are here with Belén I was looking forward to talking with you. You signed one of the official posters of the SDCC Málaga What can you tell me about the poster itself? Thank you Well, thank you for having me and I'll do my best explaining everything in English So yeah, best for last For me it was a huge honor because I didn't think that they would be thinking of me for doing one of the posters Being the first festival, the first Comic-Con, all I can say is thank you for trusting me and my art So yeah, I'm so happy Granada and Osaka, both shaped you as an artist What can you tell us about this beautiful transition and combination of cultures?Well, the thing is that I'm passionate about Japanese culture and on the other side I love drawing manga So I combined both and then I asked for the university, they have an exchange and then I went to live there for one year and three months and I didn't do too much, anything about drawing or manga but for me it was a life experience and more about learning a lot of things about life in Japan but after that, it really changed me as an artist too So for me it's different things because I love drawing and also I'm passionate about Japanese culture but both together, it's because I did the Himawari manga So yeah, for me it's the perfect combination and I hope I can work again in some kind of samurai style story in the future And then you transitioned to DC and Marvel, which is I guess the main breakthrough in your career and since then you're working with them, so how do you feel about that?Being an official DC and Marvel artist for some years now So after doing my first works in manga, you know it's quite difficult It was 10 years ago because it wasn't a huge market or best-selling market So I tried in the European market and after that I tried in the US market because, you know, as an artist I need to open as many doors as I can and working for Marvel and DC I knew that it would be very good for my career So I just picked up in the Marvel store, they offered me a few works but I didn't feel like I was having a solid start in Marvel So right after DC contacted me and they suddenly offered me to work in the Batman family section So since 2021 I'm working with them, very happy Right now I'm working in the Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman and I'm so happy with it There are two specific characters you've done that are interesting to me We were talking about Miles Morales with Sara Pichelli the other day and I just talked with Kelly about Captain Marvel So what do you say you added from your art to those characters?I don't know exactly because when I did that job I was so scared I was just obsessed with doing to meet the deadline So it was a really bad experience, not because of Marvel, it's because of the pressure I put on me So my first works were a very, very bad experience because of that because I wasn't happy at all with my result And then in DC I had the time and the project to develop a different style and right now I feel more comfortable because I think I have really a long It's now like four years working with them So it's not because of Marvel, I repeat, it's just because the type of project that at that moment I have to face So yeah, it was nice for me to draw Captain Marvel and Miles Morales but I didn't feel really, really ready for that job at that time You were more than ready for Wonder Woman?You got nominated for an Eisner if I'm correct?Yeah, for the backup story So what can you tell me about that highlight?Yeah, for me it's like I never thought that a very short story would be nominated The backup, very silly, very funny, with the less ambitious project in my life So unexpected, just for that, yeah, really happy I only can be happy because all I get in my job is unexpected So I just can be grateful for that And finally, what can fans expect to enjoy from you in the near future that you can disclose now?I really can't say because I really don't know So I hope I can bring something that I am passionate for For the moment I'll be okay if I find that project because I'm going to finish Trinity the next month I'm really happy because of that So I hope that the next one could be that kind of project that I love Keep doing that, thank you so much for your time Belen, your English has been fantastic, I appreciate that Enjoy the Comic Con Thank you so much"