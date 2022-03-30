GRTV News - The Horizon MMO is real, and it has been officially unveiled with a fresh gameplay trailer

Horizon Steel Frontiers is coming to mobile and PC, but skipping PlayStation.
"Now in this old video here, as you can see down here, I was reporting that it had been cancelled.It's not been cancelled, it's been officially unveiled, what was I thinking?Also what did I look like there, I looked so scared in that screen grab there."
"There we go, that's a bit more normal.In any case, the game is Horizon Steel Frontiers, it's a Horizon MMO that has been in the works for years, that we've talked about for a very long time because it was, I think, leaked or reported by other sources at a certain time and then since then we've just heard more and more about it as time has gone on."
"But in any case, this is going to be a collaboration between Sony and NCSoft to bring us a whole new Horizon story, still set in the same world with, you know, mechanical beasts and things like that and it's going to be more about taking them down as sort of the main goal of the game, the main gist of the gameplay."
"It's not going to have Aloy in, instead we're going to be able to make our own character because it is an MMO and it would be weird if there was just hundreds of Aloys running around.But yeah, you can see in the gameplay trailer below a little more of that sort of gameplay loop as I was talking about, with there being an entirely different character."
"This probably also explains why Sony has been so on it with Light of Motorama and constantly bashing against that Tencent game, which kind of looks like a massive Horizon rip-off.Obviously speaking for myself, I'm not speaking on behalf of anyone or for anyone.In any case, this looks a lot more like an official Horizon project, with the fonts as you can see there, but it's also got like a very clear difference compared to the Guerrilla Games works, as you can see with all the different weapon types and the HUD looks different and the UI looks different and everything looks a bit more scaled for an MMO."
"It's going to be coming to mobile, PC and nothing else when it releases.It's not going to be coming to PS5 as far as this initial announcement goes, which sounds really really strange considering Horizon up until this point has been a game series that exclusively launched on PlayStation consoles."
"Of course the PC versions came later for Forbidden West and Zero Dawn, but initially when it came out it was only available on PlayStation consoles.So you've got to wonder if this is not just the end of Xbox's exclusivity, but if we're going to see more games like this in the future."
"In any case, it looks very nice to be running on phones, but we'll just have to see how it does on that count when it launches sometime in the future.There are reports we could be seeing it as early as next year, as NCSoft is pretty happy with the way the early impressions have gone, however there's nothing official as far as a release date goes as yet, we've just got this gameplay trailer and we've got an announcement trailer showing what the game looks like."
Would you be interested in this Horizon MMO, Horizon Steel Frontiers, will you be playing it, what kind of character are you going to make, what are you hoping to see in the game