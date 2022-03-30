GRTV News - Pokopia will launch in March 2026

In a Game Key Card format.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about another Nintendo product. This time we're shifting away from talking a lot about the Mario Galaxy movie as we have been this week to instead be talking about Pokopia, which is this sort of Animal Crossing like Pokemon experience that they announced at one of the more recent directs. I can't tell you exactly which one because there's been a lot of Nintendo directs as of late, including the one that's happening this afternoon in regards to that Mario movie. But yes, it's on its way now and recently Nintendo shared some information about the game, namely its release date and also how they plan on launching the game because obviously with the Nintendo Switch 2 they introduced a new sort of I guess format almost and they're going to be taking advantage of that, if you could say that, for this upcoming game. So yes, Nintendo will break its only rule on Nintendo Switch 2. Pokopia will be released as a game key card. In addition, the cartridge will have a premium price in Japan matched only by Mario Kart World. So yes, it's been a really strange week in Nintendo's fan communications. On the one hand, we're all looking forward to tomorrow's release or today's release of the Super Mario Galaxy movie trailer during a special Nintendo direct. And on the other hand, what happened an hour ago with the announcement of the release date for Pokopia, the Pokemon life simulator co-developed by Creatures Inc and Game Freak with Koei Tecmo. So the only official information released is that Pokopia will arrive on March 5th, 2026. There is no trailer for now, although Sarubi confirms that it will arrive on 13th of November, a Thursday. At 14, that'd still be GMT I believe and 15 set. So what Nintendo hasn't confirmed in the announcement either, although it has confirmed through official images and a video, is that Pokopia will arrive in a physical format with a premium price, which would be the equivalent of 8,980 yen, which is the same price as Mario Kart World in Japan and in game key card format. So it's probably going to be quite an expensive game. You're looking at, what did Mario Kart World retail at? Was it 60 pound for a digital version, 70 pound for a physical one? So you're probably looking at similar for that. That's right, Nintendo has decided to break the only rule it had kept on Nintendo Switch 2 until now, which was that the company's releases would always arrive complete on the physical edition cartridge. They've even maintained this with the recent Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment, developed by Koei Tecmo but published by Nintendo."
"The case of Pokopia is just the opposite, developed by Nintendo subsidiaries but published by Koei Tecmo and it appears from the screenshots of the release, the key card will only give access to the installation of approximately 10 gigabytes of game files. The announcement has sparked outrage from even the most ardent supporters of the brand in Pokemon and always an uncomfortable precedent for Nintendo to embrace future releases of its own or at least those in which it's involved as game key cards. Something that won't make the Japanese public very happy either when the physical game segment continues to take first place in the distribution. So what do you think, will Pokopia be an isolated case within Nintendo's releases or is it just the first step in a new market strategy?Now I'm personally somebody who hasn't really been buying physical games for a long while."
"I get why people do it, don't get me wrong, I do. I understand why it's important for many people to invest in physical copies of video games. But I'm also one of those people who, I don't tend to go back to video games very often, or if I am going to go back to a video game, it's in recent memory. I don't tend to go back to things that are significantly older. I look to try as much as possible to constantly look forward and to constantly check out things that are coming out or have recently come out. Which is why I've never really been rubbed the wrong way by the game key card format. I can understand why people are upset by it and you're taking away the physical element and you're taking away the ability to install or to just put a physical piece of kit into your Switch 2 for it to work. I can understand that. But at the same time, it does show that Nintendo, who typically doesn't really follow market trends all too much, that they're trying to buy into this digital first world that we're seeing. A lot of people are buying digital games predominantly."
"If you look at, Japan might be slightly different, but if you look at the West, digital games are significantly more popular than physical games. So I can understand why this rubs Nintendo fans the wrong way, why this might rub Japanese fans the wrong way, and why this might upset people who have come to expect something from Nintendo. But at the same time, I can also understand why they're doing it. But yeah, beyond that, Popcopia, though, is set for a March 2026 release date. So it's going to be one of the earlier launches of the year. I think we're going to see a reflection of 2025 and 2026 in that a lot of games are going to be coming out in the early portions of the year because now GTA is once again set for an autumn launch, which means the spring and the summertime is completely open for anyone to hop into. So you're going to see a lot of games, I think, coming out then, and Popcopia is the next one that has been announced for a March release window. But again, as we hear more about this game, we see more about this game, be sure to keep posted and updated. But otherwise, yeah, that's all the time that I have. So thank you for joining me, and I'll see you all on the next GOTV News, which for me will actually be on Monday. So I hope you enjoy the rest of your week, and yeah, I'll see you all in a few days. Take care, everyone."
