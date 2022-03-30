Drag Meets the Undead - Killer Eyelashes Interview at Barcelona Game Fest

We spoke with Tiamat Studio's Fidel Lorite to learn more about the quirky and colourful narrative adventure that is set in the zombie apocalypse and features various drag artist heroes.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is the Barcelona Game Fest, formerly known as the Indie Dev Day, and this is my first interview, first day, and I'm here joined by Fidel, who's, you know, showing me a pretty unique game, which combines several things, some of them I love, for example the phoenix write, Ace Attorney, touch to it, I didn't know about that, and then the setting, Killer Eyelashes, what is this all about, where did it come from?This is a long story that comes from many, many years ago, because I directed short films many years ago, and then it evolved in a book that you play as you find your own adventure, and then we made a board game, and then the next step, logically, was make a video game, and we combined some of our best skills, because I come from narrative and cinema, my friends come from art, so we decided to make something narrative, very strong narrative, and great art."
"What's going on in this world? Do the eyelashes really kill people?No, no.Is this a metaphor?It's a setup, it's on a zombie apocalypse, but it's a little bit of a twist, these zombies are not the kind of zombies that pursue you, to eat you, they are bad make-up, because the make-up in the world has been contaminated with microorganisms, and then they find other people to make-up, to convert them into bad make-up zombies, except the Dread Queens, because for the overdose of make-up, they have some kind of superpowers, and now they are the only hope for humanity."
"Oh, wow.And there is no crime investigation slash trial action like in Ace Attorney, it's more like the conversational part of it that you're inspired from, but then there is no trial action."
"There is some kind of trial action, because every six episodes that we have planned have different steps for each gameplay, the first one is more like combat oriented, we made some kind of narrative combats, that is based on the shade that the drug world used to communicate, so you have replies to overcome the answer for your rival, and then we have another step that is more investigation, there is some crimes, and you need to investigate a little bit, but everything is based on comedy, so everything is developed for like, we have like 13 characters that are running through the game, and it's changing the gameplay for these players, for these characters that appears in the game."
"And coming from the Choose Your Own Adventure book, and the short film, and now the video game, how has it been received by the drug community?Absolutely amazing. We made a campaign for the board game, we thought that there is no space for a board game for Dread Queen vs. Zombies, but at last we did it, and we sold out the game just in a few months, so that's very very nice, and actually I have a lot of Dread Queens that work as full time Dread Queens, and they love it, they love it."
"We have plans to make some streaming for these Dread Queens, that they are gamers, and we also have tomorrow here one of the Dread Queens that comes here to help us with the promotion, make some interviews with people that come to the booth."
"You should do a live action trailer.Yeah, maybe. That's a good idea.Speaking about the space that you just mentioned, what is left to do?What is the space that you want to get into with this game?Do you have a publisher? What's the status of the project?We just finished the demo, which covers half of the first chapter."
"We put it there full of characters, some of the basic mechanics, not all of them, but some of the basic mechanics.We're looking for funding, so maybe we go to Kickstarter.We want to find publishers just to help us funding the game, for developing, or just after the campaign and everything, to help us about localization, all the stuff that is a little bit out of the scope."
"And I guess you're having a bunch of B2B meetings here at the Barcelona Game Fest with publishers?Yeah, of course.Good luck with that."
"Thank you very much.Good luck. Thank you so much for your time.Thank you. Bye."