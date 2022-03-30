GRTV News - Nintendo to host a The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct tomorrow

Expect to finally see the trailer for the animated film.
Nintendo has come out and they've basically said when we're going to exactly get to meet the trailer for this film and we're going to see our first sort of proper look at this sequel animated flick. It's coming tomorrow, Wednesday November 12th, there's going to be a direct hosted focused solely on the movie. They've said explicitly that there will but not be any game news in this coming show which means it's probably going to be quite a concise affair. You'd think that if they're focusing solely on the movie we're probably talking like 10 minutes or so of a direct including the trailer being embedded inside that direct. So yes Nintendo will broadcast a special direct focused on the Super Mario Galaxy movie this Wednesday, there will be no game updates but we will see the first official trailer. As we all know the sequel to the Super Mario Brothers movie will be the Super Mario Galaxy movie and it will arrive on April 3rd 2026. In the last Nintendo Direct Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the title of the movie and now it looks like we'll be getting a lot more details this week.
Nintendo has just confirmed on social media that a Nintendo Direct will be broadcast on Wednesday 12th November at 14 GMT 15 set where the official trailer for the movie will be unveiled and well we hope the recent leak of Yoshi's appearance will be confirmed once and for all. We have no further details on the duration of the digital event but the company has already informed that no game updates will be given which means no 3D Mario reveals, something we're hoping to see in the coming months in the context of the Super Mario Brothers 40th anniversary. Are you looking forward to the first trailer for the Super Mario Galaxy movie? And this is the information from them, they actually shared it once again on Nintendo Today originally before sharing it with the wider world but it's just featuring the world premiere of the Super Mario Galaxy movie official trailer, no game information will be included in this presentation. So we've got a busy couple of days coming up again in the games world because later today or later this evening as of recording this so on November 11th is a Asian focused state of play. So I don't think we've ever seen one of them before but they specifically said it's going to be focused on, I think it's actually just specifically on Japanese developers although I might have to double check that. But it's going to be happening this evening so around 10pm GMT, 11pm CET and then tomorrow obviously in the afternoon we have this Nintendo Direct that is focused specifically on the Super Mario Galaxy movie. So plenty of exciting things to look forward to and of course for all the information and all that good extra stuff and what not you'll be able to find all the trailers, all the reveals, all the stuff you could possibly want about these shows on your local Game Reactor region.