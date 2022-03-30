GRTV News - Sony announces PlayStation State of Play Japan for tomorrow

Get ready for 40 minutes of games from Japan and Asia.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking the Sony PlayStation State of Play Japan that Sony has announced for tomorrow, so it's about that time of year where we do start winding down in terms of big game releases, I would say the biggest game yet to be released this year that hasn't yet come out is Call of Duty Black Ops 7 which of course launches I believe this Friday on the 14th of November, but after that we're going to be looking forward to some more big announcements, unfortunately last week ended with some sad announcements as GTA 6 was delayed and also we got a delay on Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra to an indefinite point in next year, but at the very least it seems like we might be getting some exciting new announcements to fill the gap as PlayStation is jumping on a new state of play to give us some more information about games created in Japan and Asia and elsewhere with a few exciting updates as well, there's things from indies to big IPs apparently in this thing it's going to be 40 minutes long which is quite substantial for a showcase, usually it is the length that we see PlayStation shows go for nowadays considering they throw a fair few games out there, not as quickly as Nintendo does where Nintendo will say focus on a game for 3 minutes and then give you about 8 games within the next minute as they try and cram in as much stuff that's coming to Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online or whatever else, but yeah this is going to be, I think an exciting one, it's going to be held at 10pm UK time, 11pm European time and there's not really much to go on because as I say it is coming tomorrow the 11th of November, so, or the 12th of November if you live in Japan because it'll be at 7am broadcast there, it feels a bit backhanded to say this is a Japanese showcase, it's going to be held by, it's going to be emceed sorry by voice actor Yuki Kaji and it'll also have a Japanese language version on the PlayStation Japan official YouTube channel, but apart from that it's also going to be held right at the start of the morning in Japanese time and again seems to cater more to the American time zones for example 2pm PT and 5pm EST, so it's a difficult one but hey that's how things go that's how these gaming presentations go and it might be our last big showcase before we get the game awards in about a month's time, yeah that's the 12th of December, so well it'll be ticking over to the 12th of December our time as we go into the early hours of the morning to see what Jeff Keighley's been cooking up for his showcase, but yeah let me know if you'll be tuning in to PlayStation State of Play Japan, what you expect from this showcase, if you're expecting much at all and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"