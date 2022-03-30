GRTV News - Yoshi's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie design has been leaked

We now know what the green dinosaur will look like in the animated sequel.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie for the simple reason that a bit of a leak has happened and now we kind of know what Yoshi's going to look like."
"Yoshi's one of those characters that they haven't explicitly come out and said is going to be part of the film but you can imply that it's absolutely going to be there because of the end teaser at the conclusion of the Super Mario Brothers movie.So everyone's expecting Yoshi to show up and it's exciting because in the movie, the one that's already out there, Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, they're all sort of redesigns."
"Some of them more minor than others, some of them more just like more cutesy sort of designs that better reflect Illumination's animation standard.Some of them a bit more significant that we've seen then transfer into the actual game universes that Nintendo builds in the case of Donkey Kong.So Yoshi is a fascinating one because it might just be, again, a small design change that reflects Illumination and the way they do things or it might be a more significant design overhaul that we'll see eventually creep into future Nintendo projects."
"It's probably going to be the foreman because there's a Yoshi game coming out in spring time.I can't remember the name of it. It was the weird one that got announced in one of the more recent directs.But the point is it's now been leaked so we now know what Yoshi looks like all thanks to a food company from America of all things.So yeah, this is what Yoshi will look like in the Super Mario Galaxy movie."
"It seems like someone pushed the button too soon and the culprit this time is a baking company.It's no secret that Yoshi will appear in the Super Mario Galaxy movie when it premieres on April 3rd.So far, however, we haven't got a glimpse of what he'll look like.Mario, Luigi, Peach and perhaps most notably Donkey Kong underwent a major redesign for the Super Mario Brothers movie so speculation has been rife about Yoshi."
"But now we can stop wondering.The American baking company Pillsbury has accidentally, we assume, posted a picture of cookie dough inspired by the movie giving us a good look at the beloved dinosaur.As you can see in the blue sky post below, the changes are fairly minor but we note that he has a scale-like texture on his skin."
"For anyone who still doubts that it's real, we can remind you that Old Spice also accidentally posted pictures of Yoshi a few months ago but at the time many people thought it was fake.Now that Pillsbury has published a relatively high resolution image on its website which matches the one from Old Spice we can assume that this is most likely what Yoshi will look like."
"What do you think of movie Yoshi?Hopefully we'll get to see him in action in the first trailer later this month.And this is it.You can see it here."
"It looks like Yoshi.It's quite a safe design.Which means we probably won't see this design creep into anything else or change the way that we notice and we understand and see Yoshi in the video games."
"I mean this one here is a bit more detailed but this one here is made to reflect the Super Mario Galaxy image and while Mario does look a tad different you know again a little bit more animated to reflect illumination standard Yoshi looks like Yoshi."
"There's not really a great deal that you can see differently there so it's very much the Yoshi you know and the Yoshi that you love.But yes, Yoshi's been leaked.The current, we'll call it a rumour but usually these things are rooted in truth because they have to share this information ahead of time to tell people or you know like cinemas and different companies like that when these things are going to air."
"But it has been widely reported that the Super Mario Galaxy movie trailer will air ahead of Wicked for Good.Now Wicked for Good hits cinemas on November 21st and that will be when the trailer has its theatrical premiere."
"And usually when they do a theatrical premiere like that it usually means that you get the trailer online a few days before especially for a film like this which isn't driven I would say by box office notoriety it's driven by sort of pop culture and video game notoriety so they'll want to get the trailer alive on the internet before they want to then put it into cinemas."
"So I think we'll probably see the trailer next week maybe like Tuesday or something like that.Give it a few days online then you'll start seeing it in cinemas ahead of Wicked for Good and I think it's also planned for ahead of Zootropolis 2 as well."
"So lots coming up for the Super Mario Galaxy movie so expect to see more about the film and otherwise that's all the time that I have so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next year TV news tomorrow."