The sacred value of the Art Bible - Zoe Nguyen BCN Game Fest Interview

The Art Bible serves as dynamic tool and reference to a whole creative team, and here the experienced art director shares with us the best practises for video game projects and studios.
"Alright, we are at the Barcelona Game Fest, formerly known as the Indie Dev Day, and I'm here joined by Zoe, who tomorrow will have a panel about art, and about Art Bible, and how important it is to gather artists and teams around the same concept, and to actually work better together, and more efficiently."
"So I will try and attend your panel tomorrow, but what can you tell me will be the main takeaway for young developers and artists that will see you on stage?So my hope is that following my talk, people will feel more comfortable making their own Art Bibles, asking the hard questions early about their art styles, and being able to express to the rest of the team what the art style is going to be."
"And for that, I'm going to talk about what goes into a good Art Bible, at which point in the production, people can start working on the Art Bible, and who it can be useful to, because it's not only useful to the art team, it's useful to the entire team."
"Also to communicate, I guess, within the team, and to sort of share the same concept, right?What has been your experience dealing with teams?Are they into this process?Do they really use an Art Bible properly?Do they have the knowledge to do it?Or in your experience, you're seeing that this is a lesson that has to be shared, and it's very important because it's very needed, and it's very lacking."
"Absolutely.So when I originally created this talk, it was because I'm also a consultant, and so I've been working with a lot of different teams who are at different moments in their production, and I realized that a lot of people felt a bit awkward about what to put in an Art Bible."
"Some people will not know how to share it with people.Some will feel like once it's in the Art Bible, it cannot change, when in fact it's a tool.It's a tool that we use for conversation."
"When you're having a debate about whether you want to change a feature or not, it's good to have this tool that's going to be kind of a time machine for you.You've been working on a game for two, three years.I can't remember what I was doing last week, so I just feel like I wouldn't remember why I made these choices visually, and I wouldn't have anything to talk me out of making big changes if I don't have a document that is there to show me why I made those changes."
"I don't want you to compare the sort of the projects and the companies because they are very different and at different points in your career, but how did you work with art in projects such as Return to Monkey Island and also with the projects that you worked at for Tequila some more years ago?What can you share about your experience working with art within two different projects?On Return to Monkey Island, I was a game artist and Rex Crowell was the art director."
"That for me was an amazing experience because Rex is a really good art director and a really nice person to work with.So for me, I feel like working on that project was honestly everything that I wanted.It was everything that I had hoped for in the sense that Rex had a clear idea of what he wanted to do and a really good art bible."
"And so the art team could really put in more of their ideas knowing that we were all working under the same umbrella.We all speak the same language visually.And so we can basically make proposals that are more bold because we know we're not going to propose something that's completely out of scope."
"And especially because we were all working remotely, we only met each other once the project was released or announced.Because it was also during COVID.We didn't get to meet at all."
"And that was really important.I really give a lot of credit to Rex and his art bible for bringing the art team together and giving us the option to think of what's going to be the fun thing instead of what's going to be the right thing."
"And then, of course, Tequila was here earlier.You guys did Rime and other beautiful games.The art in Rime is so important. It's like co-protagonist in the story.So what can you tell me about that experience?Again, not in comparison, but how you felt it at that point in time."
"For sure. I mean, Tequila Works is where I realized I wanted to be an art director.I really grew so much in that company.And they were a very art-driven company.So I found that, for me, the process of working on the games like Rime, like Sexy Brutale, it really taught me how to think of style and language, how to teach a player through visuals how the world works, and also how valuable it is to include references and people from outside of the games industry to bring something fresh to the visuals."
"That's great. Would you like to return to that island that we mentioned before?Are you returning to that island again?You cannot disclose anything that you're working on right now, but would you like to return to the Monkey Island once again?I think that the island gave us what it wanted to give us."
"I mean, I'm always happy to replay those games and dive back into Ron Gilbert's universe.All right.But I mean, if I could, I would.Yeah. Nice way to put it."
"All right. And another thing that makes you a little bit different in terms of your roles and how it probably shaped you as an art director is that you did some game design as well.Game direction as well.So what can you tell me about that and how it sort of, again, transformed you into what you are right now?Sure. So I was a game director when I was working in Denmark and I really enjoyed working with all of the departments in the way that I understood so much about what the puzzle of a game team is."
"And to some extent, I feel like when I'm art directing, I'm also solving a puzzle.And that's what I like so much about making games.That I can think of, OK, so how does the artwork contribute to bringing the gameplay, including the gameplay? How does it support it?How does it tell the story?And how do all of these components feed each other to make something that's interesting to interact with?And how does this make it an interesting puzzle to solve?So I felt like being a game director just made that puzzle so much more complicated, but also so much more rewarding."
"Like enriching, yeah.Yeah, I loved meeting people in their creative space.Seeing them talk about the things that they know best and giving them the opportunity to really express themselves and use their talents, while also acknowledging that we're working in a business and that has its own constraints."
"But I think that working with our constraints is also what makes us creative, and so I had a lot of fun doing it.Speaking about puzzles, mobile games are a completely different type of puzzle to solve compared to PC and consoles and more traditional games."
"100%.I feel like it's so wild to me that there's this stigma about people who worked in mobile and how if you work in mobile games, you can't work in consoles.And mobile games are, to me, so much harder to make."
"I mean, the audience is basically everyone.It could be everyone and anyone, and there's just so much to take into account when you're making a mobile game.And I just find that those are problematics that we don't have to deal with necessarily when we're working on console."
"It's different.But in my perspective, harder.Exactly.All right, all right.That's very interesting."
"Of course, when you have to appeal to the mainstream, it becomes more complicated and not simpler.So it's very interesting.You don't want to disclose the projects you're working on right now, but when can we expect to learn about those or to see or to play what you're working on right now?When?Well, keep an eye out around next year, something like that."
"This year-ish?Next year-ish, yeah.Thank you so much for your time.Enjoy your panel tomorrow and enjoy the Barcelona Game Fest."
"Thank you so much.Merci.Merci."