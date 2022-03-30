Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura (Quick Look) - AI-Revolutionary Laptop

This laptop is made to be a performance powerhouse by combining evolutionary features and AI-enhancements.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.There were, years back, a lot of positivity and force and push here to cover ThinkPads in depth, and we did."
"We covered the regular X1 Carbons as they went through their various generations.We even covered a bunch of the weird pushes in other directions, the Yoga, for instance, and the Xtreme, the larger one with the 15 and later 16-inch displays.But the thing is about ThinkPads is that it's a very iterative process most of the time."
"So at some point, we just fell out of regular coverage.So it's been a while since I've been back on a regular ThinkPad.This is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition.Not quite sure what makes it an Aura Edition."
"I'm pretty sure that it might be that it's fully Intel-baked, so that means that Intel Core Ultra 7 and an ARC GPU unit.Or maybe it's just the new redesign, which we'll get to.But this is, at the very least, the Gen 13 version of the ThinkPad."
"And it's such a joy, it's such a gift to be back on a ThinkPad.Because I feel like, still, that even though that this is made in a quintessentially different way than a MacBook Pro, it's just such a nicely made thing and such a comfortable thing to use that it is probably one of the laptops that I would recommend to PC users that just wants regular work done."
"So let's go over why.So first and foremost, it is still made with this soft-touch carbon fiber.It's not only carbon fiber, but it's weaved in with different other materials.But what you get is this really pillowy, soft touch."
"It almost feels Alcantara.And sure, as you can probably attest if I flick it a little bit in the light, it does soak up some finger grease fingerprints, which is a shame because you would want that cool finish."
"But still, you can feel immediately once you pick it up, and by the way, this is around a kilogram, so it's incredibly light, that it's just fantastic to hold.Very light, incredibly durable.It is still Mil-STD 810H certified."
"It is, it's not, I don't think it's a separate agency that validates these Mil-STD certifications, but it's still cool to see that this will operate beautifully in low temperatures, in high temperatures, in pressure, it's all amounts of different things that this will do well.There's a cool port selection as well, even though that it is small, two Thunderbolt ports here on the side alongside USB-A, I believe it's 3.2."
"You get full-size HDMI on one side alongside another USB Type-A port, great, a little Kensington lock, I mean, it's all good here.Full-size HDMI is a really nice touch because if you are rushing around in boardroom mode, you might need to quickly plop this into an external display and you don't want to carry along a dongle with you."
"The new Aura, I believe that is what it is, is the redesign, and that probably draws your mind up here.Now, why is this here?This is actually a little assembly where the webcam sits."
"The reason why it is not lowered into the lid of the device is that the screen itself can be truly edge-to-edge, and I'll show you right now.So here you can see that instead of sort of dipping into the display itself, it has allowed Lenovo to do a truly small, slim bezel by mounting it on this little bracket here on the top, where you also have a physical switch to make sure that, you know, you either want to be seen or unseen, depending on what your preference is."
"That leaves us beautifully to this keyboard.This is the best keyboard on a laptop.I believe it's very close to the Microsoft Surface laptop, fantastic trackpad as well.Of course, the little track point, meaning that, you know, you can control the mice like this."
"A lot of people prefer that actually, and I've heard this weird story that it's when people carry it like this because business people do that, and then they like to do this.Not sure, don't use it myself, but it is an iconic part of the package.This display here is a 14-inch OLED."
"I believe it is like 2880 by 1800, a really lovely saturated OLED, not so bright, but fantastic to use.As I said, Core Ultra 7, 32 gigs of RAM, 2 terabyte SSD, fantastic little machine, so comfortable to use, 11 hours of battery life as well."
"It is incredibly pricey, but still, going to review this, and I'll probably like it a lot.I'll see you on the next one."