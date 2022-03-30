GRTV News - Square Enix is facing layoffs across the UK and the US

Unfortunately we're once again reporting on mass layoffs in the gaming industry.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're unfortunately talking some layoffs, now this has been an ongoing topic of gaming for the past two or three years I want to say where we've really really been aware of just how cut throat this industry can be sometimes and Square Enix is the latest big name to cause mass layoffs across its company, so Square Enix is a bit of an unpopular company I would say depending on where you're looking at in the certain internet circles at the minute because we also saw last night that it's planning on getting about 70% of its production to be done with AI or something like that, some big number of its workflow is going to be put towards AI, it always is in on the latest trends of NFTs and streaming and things like that and crypto that might make it sort of a bit less popular even despite the fact that people love the games that Square makes like Final Fantasy, Nier, all of these other titles that people love from the studio and it seems that the layoffs are going to be mainly in the US and UK offices as Ben writes here, there's up to 137 roles that might be lost in the UK alone, this number could be lower depending on how Square Enix is going to handle things moving forward but yeah this comes from IGN and Square Enix basically said that it's a reorganisation of its overseas efforts, they always use the words reorganisation for layoffs and things like that, saying you know the classic it was an extremely difficult decision, a tough decision, things like that and it hopes to strengthen its development structure to survive the globally integrated marketing strategy and best position the group's long term growth, so all that classic business jargon really where you never get anything real of what happened behind the scenes as we say we don't really know often when we get these layoffs what actually is going on, who will be affected is probably something that we're going to find out down the road more so than right now but yeah once again as always our hearts go out to the people who are affected by this because this really sucks, no matter if it's the state of the industry right now or anything like that to lose your job in this way is often it comes as a massive surprise and it's not a very good one so and we're looking you know near towards the end of the year now, it's unlikely I would say that these layoffs are going to be taking place before Christmas but the fact that people are knowing that their job is hanging in the balance as we head to a new year is not exactly the best news most of the time but yeah unfortunately we don't have too many more details to share right now but I'm sure as the jobs go up that are being lost we will be able to report on that as well, bit of a dark day today actually for gaming, we've got the Square layoffs Ben covered the GTA 6 delay earlier and we've also had Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra delayed until some time later next year as well, let me know what you think about this sort of bit of a low point of news and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."